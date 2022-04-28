Rusia puso en marcha la suspenseien your suminist gas de polia and Bulgaria y los acuso de negarse a effeuar el pago en rublos. Los paise akadados acuron a moscú de chantaje. El Kremlin además confirm that the mediator podría extenders otros Estados que nieguen a pagar segin lo indicato por la estal rusa Gazprom. The United Europe critic criticizes mediocrity and bussarv alternatives for que court de suministro tenga el manor impact posible.

Los Jeffes Estado de Bulgaria and Polonia reaccionaron a la decazil de estal Gazprom que hoy deja a las dos naciones sin una one principales fuentes de gas. The first ministro polaco Mateusz Morawiecki acusó a russia intentar chantajear a su pa cons with el abrupto court de suministro y aseguro que se trata a una reprasalia las sanciens de varsovia contra moscú por la invasiin u Ukrania. Morawiecki habló ante el parllato y That’s why Polonia is no longer intimate. Adams, dizo that el pauro europeo esto seguro luego aeso ezo ees ephorzos porunti fuentes alternas de gas. El president polaco, Andrzej Duda, anonymous that las empresas affected by la rusa tomarán medidas legales contra rusia por “violatori contn contrato”.

Bulgaria has a similar reaction to the Gazprom. El primer ministro bilgaro, Kiril Petkov, aseguró que la decisien de Moscú es un “chantaje inaceptable” And Al Qaeda’s Varsovia affirmation is one of the most “grave violators”. The president of the Community Europe, Ursula von Lein, is the only alien disconformidad contra rusia. “No sorprende kremlin utilis combustibles files for chantajearnos. This is for nos hemos esto preparando, in estercha coordinacioni and solidaridad with los estados miembros and los socios internationals”.

To find out more about Russee Rubber Rubber on demand in Synthon with 97 Porno Controversy firmados entre las empresas and lo paise europeos que establecin dollar or euro como mona de pago. Adams, The president of the CE matzós sanciones del Kremlin and aceguró polonia and bulgaria esti ren recycling gas de sus vecinos europeos. “Nos aseguraremos de que deciziin de Gazprom tenga el menor impact posible en los consumer europeos”, afirmó. Est miércoles la CE propus suspender por aoo el cobro de aranceles aduneros a los products in la expreblica sovitica. The president, Volodimir Zelenski, is the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who permits the activism of the floating antelope on the invitees.

A fines de marzo el president ruso vladimir putin había adaptedo dijaría da acceptor el pago de su gas en dollars and euros. En lugar, los europeos deban realizer el pago en rublos. Aunque in the last days of Europe’s most famous countries around the world is dependent on the decompression of gas ruso in the court of the Kremlin, the governing body of Polonia and Bulgaria in Europe, accidentally.

These are the Agoncia Europe regulators of the Cooperation Regulation of Energy (ACER), the 14-point European dependent al gas gas supera 50 per cent. In Finlandia, Georgia and Letonia supera 90 percent of las imports, 70 cents in Bulgaria, Estonia and Eslovaquia, 55 cents in alemania, points in polonia es 40 percent.

In Austria, the Agencia Austríaca de la Energía confirms that in all the european dependence of gas ruso creció historian and hoy represent 80 por centioinform not only the local local Der Standard. Con la suspensei gas or Varsovia ya Sofa como teln de fondo, This Myrcoles autoridad dynamics of Viena presents an informative and all that alpine alpino pods prescinders the gas race at 2030. “La Agencia de la Energía estimates The consuming interno brutally in 89 teravos hora (TWh) al ao. Of these, only 63 TWh procedures were followed in Russia and 16 in Norway and other European markets. Una contes tiaz TWh, ahora insignificant, procedures in nacional ”, cita el matutino. Seign autoridad energitica Viena podría buscar aumentar su suvantro de Noruega, o intarar un arceria como lo hizo Italia en las ultimas semanas.

Vienna también atajó rumors published in la agencia esta rusa that sugerín aka acepado realizer el pago en rublos. El canister of Austria, Karl Nehammer, who is the “fake news of propaganda rusa” and the most energetic astrologer OMV segirá pagando in euros. Alemania tombi ren reaccionó a la confusón denuncicida por Austria. The portfolio of the Minister of Economy, Susanne Ungrad, has always said that “the application and the denomination of euros and dollars”.

The password with the matte alimony Berliner Zeitunga modalidad según la quota in your trata las empires eros transferee el dinero del pago in your account in gazprombank or banco ruso converte los euros in lugo transferee a las empires export gas gas. Esta modalidad pago fue propusa por el president ruso vladimir putin fines de marzo luego que el kremlin anunció that solicitaría el pago de gas en rublos. El vocero del ejecutivo alemán, Steffen Hebestreit, sealó which is at this moment el abastecimiento energitico y de gas en alemania est garantizo, aunque matizó that can saber lo passar en en futuro.

En tanto, The Kremlin alert that otros pauses europeos podrín correlation with misma suerte que polonia and bulgaria si niegan a realizer el pago en rublos. El vocero del gobierno ruso, Dmitri Peskov, que la decisia de rusia is a repercussion of las sanciones occidentales that congelaron las reservas de moscú en divranas extranjres en bancos del exterior. Según Peskov, one of the most important parts of the robot’s r significsas and la catalog coms “Sin hostess in hostin host”.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that the tropes of Tomaron control the variations of localities in this very expressive Soviet (Jarkov and Donetsk). “Nos agarunas semanas extremadamente dificiles”, avisó el ministro ucraniano de Defense, oleksiy Reznikov tras reveals las fireas rusas tomaron las localidas zarichne y Novotoshkivske, donetsk province.

Russia informs us about bombarding depots in Zaporiyia, hakia el sudeste del pais, and destruyó un gran cantidad de armas. Sin embargo, el gobernador regional negotiation is an informative and dual place where you will find the alchemy of porcini ruso. Putin is now manifesting himself as the intervening exterior of the invasion of Ukraine reciprocating a complete response from Moskú. El mandatario ruso aseguró que tienen todas las herramientas para respondent.

Mindras que el secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, llegó a Kiev tras su encuentro con Putin en Moskú. Naciones Unidas represents these jueves with Zelenski as an amplifier of the ayuda humanitarian for Kiev and guarantees the evacuation of civilians in conflicts.

