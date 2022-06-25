La Policia calico como un acto terrorist el tiroteo en Oslo y pidió la suspensión de la marcha del orgullo LGBTQ +

La marcha del orgullo LGBTQ + prevista este sábado por la tarde en Oslo fue anulada a peticiin de la policia, Despés which produces a tiroteo cors dos bares, an ellos un club gay, anonymous los organizers.

A raíz de The recommendations “claras” in the policy norms, “all los actos relicionados with el ‘Oslo Pride’ [Orgullo de Oslo] se anularon ”, write down the los organizers in a community posted on Facebook. The tiroteo has two heads and 14 hairs.

El pub Londonen cuyo interior and exteriors el atacante abrió fuego, es One of the locale references is the Community Homosexual in Oslo.

En tanto, la ministra de Cultura e Igualdad, Anette Trettebergstuenthe caliper of the date “Ataque cruel a person inocentes, independentemente del motivo”all the time you expose your profile to solidarity and personal relationships with your family.

Banderas del arco iris in ven zona acordonada por la polica después in a tiroteo in a club nocturno in the center of Oslo, Noruega 25th junio of 2022. Terje Pedersen / NTB / vía REUTERS

La policía noruega Investigate the tiroto de la madrugada del sábado en el centro de Oslo, a un “acto terrorist”an instance of an instance of a community.

“La polica investiga los hechos como un acto terrorist”, indicó el communicado. One of the most sought after items in the world is the 01h00 (23H00 GMT) at the exterior of the dos bares.an ellos un club gay, in pleno center Oslo.

Las autoridades confirm that the sospechoso del tiroteo is a norm of accidental iraní.

La polica trabaja el lugar tras un tiroteo en un club nocturno in the center of Oslo, Noruega 25 June 2022. Javad Parsa / NTB / viea REUTERS

The President of the Parliament of Norway, Masud Gharahkhanilamentó que “Algo who is brutal and horrible?” and all that gente establishes salchendo noche “to celebrate diversidad y el amor”.

Poco después de los hechos, la televisine noruega NRK Please provide information on the details of the motivation of your disposal and the moment of policing the calibration of the tiroto como an incident terrorist.

Testigos declare the televised norms as the tiroteo desató el pánico en la gente dentro de la discoteca y que todo fue muy kótico.

(Information on AFP and EFE)

