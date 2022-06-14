The travelers’ variations iniciativas presents in the latest horas, The exhibit is an ex-Gobierno acuda al Congresso for the expressions for el avien venezolano con tripulantes iraníes Return to Ezeiza in the air.

Por un lado, a group deputados de Pro and aliados present a pedido to que acudan al congresso el ministro del Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedroand on Seguridad, Alberto Fernandez, for the informative information about avión de la polémica. Por otro lado, la bancada de la UCR impulsó otro para que a la Cmara baja asista a dar explicaciones el canciller Santiago Cafiero. In this case, solo sove los moviimientos de la nave and la tripulación dentro del país, sino tombién “for infor si el gobierno nacional est pergendo alguna política de realineamiento geopolitical with irn”.

In paralelo, and with firms reforces las distintas bancadas that conform interblook juntos por el Cambio, otro group legisladores envió A list of 26 precedents founded in the Administration Nacional Native Civil (ANAC), AFIP, Policy Seguridad Airport . In this case, solicitando precision mice ajustadas sore los displazamientios la aeronave and sus tripulantes, la carga que transportaba los details los operativos.

Tras sealar el “asombro” in the sociedad ante la reveals in periplo de aeronave, in los information ministerial seguridad que ceylaron vinculos del avión with Guardia Revoluciarnori ár lon mocedcedcedentes deced deced In this case, the banal radical queue Marce Negri solicita que Cafiero acuda a Diputados.

“A informative no solo about aviin, no solo about your tripulación, sino y ante todo, sobre cuil es la poltica que el gobierno nacional est pergeando con irin “Material Politics and Material Economy”, destaron en proyecto los diputados radicales Negri, Soledad Carrizo, Pedro Galimberti, Karina Banfi, Juan Martín, Julio Cobos, Marcela Coli, Juan Carlos Polini, Sebastián Salvador, Hugo Romero, Martín Arjol, Fernando Carbajal, Jorge Vara, Marcos Carasso and Francisco Monti.

The pro the macristas and aliados live in las firmas Cristian Ritondo, Gerardo Milman, Alejandro Finocchiaro, María Luján Rey, Fernando Iglesias, Graciela Ocaña, Ricardo López Murphy, Alberto Assef, José Carlos Núñz, Ana Clara Romero, Dina Esther Rezonch Marchi.

Adomas information about aeronave and your plans in vuelo, los legisladores Exit citar a Fernandez and De Pedro for que brindan information about los tripulantes: las medidas de seguridad llevadas a cabo and your location migrateia latest.

The latest proxy is the latest in a series of firmwares and low-keywords: Milman, Ocaña, López Murphy, Waldo Wolff, Fernando Iglesias, Miguel Bazze, Alfredo Schiavoni, Francisco Sánchez, Germana Figueroa Casas, Asseff Ana Clara Romero, María Sotolano, Laura Rodríguez Maco, Machado,.

The name of the las coincidences, your plant is very precise. 26 tracks of travelers, pide a la ANAC We inform you about the permanence of Crodoba and the timeline of the aeronave renide vielo, si a pesar desconector el dispository remittance ali bona fi ser ser detecto, your constituent delto o falta haber app on your saber? la ANAC is the official administrative or judicial authority.

También pide da lo radars que detect nave, los posibles desvos, las communicaciones with torre control, si los tripulantes salieronn aeropoorto de Córdoba yo cómo funcio dis diocesi la diocesi. Por Ultimo, the part of the hazia ezeiza and which is the brilliant combustible for e vuelo and quién pagó esa operation.

A la AFIP , on the other hand, these exigen precautions are about autoparts that transport, your destinations, your cost and other precision precautions. Tambiin, quality query otro material download or no las empresas asistieron en la limpieza y desinfección la la nave, adamás su su inspei check.