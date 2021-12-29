It is a kind of one. During its launch, in Holland, a year ago, Presented as the planet’s “first luxury icebreaker”. Its owner paid $ 100 million. It breaks the ice up to 40 centimeters and allows for practically seven seas. “From the Arctic to the Antarctic,” says the website proudly Amels boat, Its owner. La Dutsa – That’s how they named it – They make its first voyage. It has already traveled to many parts of the world. He reached Kamchatka, New Guinea, the Maldives, the Cape Town skirt and finally the Tierra del Fuego. The trip was originally planned for December 21st to spend Christmas in Antarctica, but an unusual mistake thwarted their plans. When he stood in the harbor உசுவையா , Its crew lowered the anchor without checking whether the other end of the chain was properly connected and lost it at the bottom of the sea. Maritime laws did not allow him to travel without the anchor, so the province of Argentina prevented him from leaving again. The crew and passengers left the province by plane, while Fujian Divers searched for the anchor in the depths of the Beagle Canal.

Datsa and her “little sister”, landing craft Mercy: Dominoaching

The main hall of La Datsa Mercy: Dominoaching

La Datsa’s bar follows an iceberg Mercy: Dominoaching

Two helicopters of La Dutsa arrived in Kamchatka Mercy: Dominoaching

Datsa has an owner. It belongs Great Russo Oleg Dingov (54), the son of a Siberian miner, made his first fortune by making liquor. But he finally made his name in the Forbes “billionaire” category in 2007, when he entered the financial world and founded Tinkoff Bank, a pioneer in electronics banking in his country. Today his net worth is estimated at $ 6.8 billion, and he is the 608th richest person in the world. . Oleg, a very high profile character, often appears in advertisements for his company. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

La Datcha is owned by Russian President Oleg Tinkov, 54. Forbes estimates his net worth at $ 6.8 billion, making him the 608th richest person in the world.

“Datsa” is the name given to country houses in Russia. Its technical data sheet is impressive: it is 77 meters long and 14 meters wide. Its crew is capable of carrying 24 sailors and 12 passengers. Among his terrace plans reveals a large main deck lounge, four rooms and two master suites, a gym and massage room, as well as a sophisticated pressure dive center. It contains all the toys that a principal can ask for. The list is amazing. Namely: two Europcopter B3 helicopters, a submarine capable of carrying three passengers, two snowmobiles, four jet skis, three sponges (thrusters for underwater diving), a luxury boat for landing at recreational launches and mooring. In addition, it has equipment for inflatable slides, kitesurfing, paddle surfing, windsurfing, kayaks and water bikes to jump into the sea from the platforms.

Datsa can break snow up to 40 cm thick. Mercy: Dominoaching

One of La Dutsa’s “water toys” warehouses Mercy: Dominoaching

La Dutsa Bathrooms, Pure Luxury Mercy: Dominoaching

Among his many businesses, Oleg Tinkov owns a chain of luxury hotels with accommodation in some of the most exclusive locations in the world: Gorsevel (France), Val Torrens (France), Astrakhan (Russia). Forte dei Marmi (Italy) and Cabo San Lucas (Mexico). Since its inception, La Dutsa is included in the list of six star shelters. In other words, anyone who wants to live the experience of traveling on the first super luxury ice rink can do so. On its website it quotes rates: 840,000 euros per week, plus costs, during the European summer, and 900,000 euros, plus expenses, during the European winter.

“By international standards, the Argentine Navy Prefecture will not allow you to travel without an anchor. This is a boat safety issue. They will not be able to travel until they recover it or bring something else., Explained Delum Roberto Mursia, chairman of the provincial port directorate.

La Dutsa’s outdoor floor, back, is divided into a large living room and dining table. Mercy: Dominoaching

La Dutsa Gym Mercy: Dominoaching

One of the living rooms on the main floor of La Datsa Mercy: Dominoaching

La Datsa Massage Room Mercy: Dominoaching

Triton, La Dutsa’s submarine, in the heart of the ship Mercy: Dominoaching

One of two master suites in La Dutsa Mercy: Dominoaching

One of the two indoor hot tubs in La Datca Mercy: Dominoaching