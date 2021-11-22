Kursk tragedy: Contradicts the official version of a former Russian admiral and said it was caused by a NATO submarine.

On August 12, 2000, an accidental explosion of a torpedo sank a Russian naval vessel, the Kursk nuclear submarine.

This was mentioned by a retired Russian Admiral The Kursk submarine disaster occurred in 2000 Collision with a NATO submarine, An unsubstantiated claim That Challenges the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval disaster was caused by a defective torpedo.

Retired Admiral Vyasaslav Popov, The commander of Russia’s northern navy when Kursk exploded during a naval maneuver in the Barents Sea, the NATO submarine said in an interview released Monday. Collided involuntarily Against Kursk Saw him up close.

Popov told the state news agency RIA Novosti That The western submarine was also damaged in the blast And sent a disaster signal from the area. The former Admiral did not identify the submarine and admitted that he had no evidence to support his claims.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, Declined to comment on Bobo’s statements, noting that it was over at the official hearing The disaster was caused by an explosive impulse leaking from a defective torpedo.

Popov, who was the leader of Flora Norday, who has been accused of reacting slowly and erroneously to the disaster, has previously emphasized such an accident, but his most recent comments are many. Open And Comprehensive.

Russian media reports have confirmed Two U.S. and one British submarine were spotted near the Russian naval base off the coast of Barents when the Kursk disaster struck.

Chronology and official version

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Bobo’s comments.

On August 12, 2000, an accidental explosion of a torpedo sank a Russian submarine, the Kursk, a nuclear submarine. The plight of 118 people stranded at a depth of 108 meters in the Barents Sea (northwest) has plunged the country into tension. Nine days after the worst catastrophe caused by the country’s navy since the fall of the Soviet Union, the tragic outcome.

That Saturday morning, the gigantic submarine Kursk 154 Meters He has long participated in the large-scale exercises of the Northern Navy On the border of Russia and Norway.

A las 11H28 (0728H GMT) Norwegian seismic maps recorded a violent eruption ten minutes later, the second strongest eruption.

The submarine was discovered by the Russian navy early Sunday morning. All radio connections of the crew were disconnected. Only SOS was captured when someone on board the submarine threw it overboard.

Towards the end of the afternoon, the first rescue submarine was launched, but it struck the wreckage of Kursk and had to rise quickly to the surface.

“Technical issues”: With these words the Russian navy made public on August 14, two days after the Kursk accident. According to the naval commander, the “first torpedo box explosion” damaged the submarine, forcing it to land in the international zone 150 km north of the Russian port of Chevrolet. The Navy worked on the hypothesis of a collision with a foreign ship.

The military confirmed that the submarine’s reactor had been shut down and was under control, and that the 24 missiles on board did not pose a nuclear explosion. Finally, No radiation leak was recorded.

According to the Navy, Oxygen was sufficient until August 18th.

Despite the fear of sailors, The Russians refused the help of the British, Norwegians and Americans. With outdated or inappropriate equipment, the Russians continued their rescue operations alone in the middle of the storm, adding to the defeat after defeat.

Vladimir Putin was still on holiday in Sochi on the Black Sea. He waited until August 16 to make the first statement, dressed casually: the situation was “important” but Russia had “the necessary recovery mechanisms.”

Later that day, after a telephone conversation with US President Bill Clinton, The former KGB agent was ordered to accept “help from anywhere”. But he did not interrupt his vacation.

The Russian Attorney’s Office concluded its investigation in July 2002 and did not find those responsible (photo: EFE).



On the 18th, Putin promised that the chances of saving workers were “very slim, but they are still there” and finally decided to return to Moscow.

On the 21st, after 30 hours of work, the Norwegian divers opened the submarine’s hatch. All the sailors died.

The Russian prosecutor’s office concluded its investigation in July 2002, finding no one guilty. According to their results, A torpedo exploded, destroying the entire arsenal. The sailors died eight hours after the explosion.

A report shows the body of a Navy lieutenant found in October 2000 amid the wreckage of a submarine. At least 23 men initially escaped the blast and took refuge in the decompression cabin.

“My dear Natasha and my son Sasha !!! If they get this letter it means I am dead. I love you so much“Andrei Borisov wrote before the wind came.

(With information from AP and AFP)

Continue reading: