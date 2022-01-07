Kazakh President’s brutal order against protesters: “Shoot without warning”

Rebellious police officers guard a street in Kazakhstan’s Almaty (EFE / STR) during protests over rising energy prices.



President of Kazakhstan, Kassym Jomart Tokayev announced on Friday that he had authorized regulatory forces to open fire “without prior notice”. In order to put an end to the struggles that are rocking the country.

I have issued an order to shoot without prior notice. Tokayev said in a televised speech that “terrorists continue to damage property and use weapons against civilians.”

Tokayev rejected any talks and promised to “destroy” the “bandits” responsible for the riots., Was “20,000” and “clear plan” for him.

He also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending troops to the country.

The President of Kazakhstan has assured that they are already in control of the situation, but there are still armed terrorists

Tokayev announced that local authorities were controlling the situation caused by the uprisings against the government He warned that there were still armed “terrorists”, citing protesters.

Authorities say Kazakh forces have killed 26 people in a “protest” operation in the city of Almaty, mainly to end the violent protests that have rocked Central Asia.

“Counter-terrorism has begun. The law enforcement department is working hard. basically Constitutional order has been restored in all parts of the country (…) but terrorists continue to use weapons And damages private property. Therefore, counter-terrorism operations must continue until the terrorists are completely eradicated, ”Dokayev said.

The Kazakh president called a meeting on Friday involving the participation of the president’s administration, the Security Council and the leadership of the disciplinary forces, the president’s office said in a statement.

President of Kazakhstan Qasim Jomar Tokayev



According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, More than 3,000 “criminals” have been arrested and 18 “armed” people have been injured.

Officers Previously acknowledged the deaths of at least 18 law enforcement officers, Two of them were found decapitated, always according to the official version

Also, first thing this Friday morning (local time) Restoration of wired internet access has been announced, Although mobile lines are not yet available, they have been banned since the previous day.

Following the escalation of violence in social struggles since the beginning of this year, provoked by the price of liquefied petroleum gas, President Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the capital, Nursultan, until January 19.

As a result of this action, the authorities have established a total Six checkpoints on roads near the city, The regulations also include restrictions on access to the nurse from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am (local time).

These demonstrations caused great damage in major cities of the country

Burnt vehicle found on a highway in Almaty, Kazakhstan, during protests over fuel prices (REUTERS / Pavel Mikheyev)

Altai Kulkinov, the first mayor of the capital, from the mayor’s office They urged citizens to avoid overcrowded places and not to take part in illegal demonstrations According to the Jafar 24 chain, “dozens” of protesters and about 20 security personnel were killed and at least 2,300 were injured in what became known as the Cold War.

Russian team

Kazakh Presidency The Joint Security Agreement confirmed the arrival of a Russian delegation of peacekeepers from the organization (CSTO) relocated to Kazakhstan “to help restore order”.

The president’s office said the group had been for a while, mainly to cover up strategic items and ensure security, but that information had previously been leaked by the defense ministry.

Following the escalation of violence in social struggles since the beginning of this year, the state of emergency has been declared.



Authorities guard the entrance to the official residence of the President of Kazakhstan’s Noor-Sultan (REUTERS / Turar Kazangapov) in Accord.

The Moscow move sparked a backlash in Washington, according to White House spokeswoman Jen Zaki. Doubts about the legitimacy of sending troops, And Kazakhstan’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations also briefed the UN Security Council on the confirmation measures adopted.

“At this time we do not know whether they are acting on the call of Kazakhstan,” Zaki said, referring to the deployment of troops by Russia.

This was stated by United Nations Spokesman Stephen Dujarric on Thursday Currently the number of victims can not be compared, However, they called for the protests to take place peacefully.

In addition, all UN personnel in the country – 285 and UN personnel in Afghanistan. Dujarric confirmed that another 25 employees of the mission – were safe and well located.

Finally, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia, Natalia Kerman, reiterated that the Kazakh Ministry was maintaining ties with the Foreign Ministry and “encouraged dialogue to remain calm, avoid violence and resolve the situation.” ”.

(With Europa Press information)

