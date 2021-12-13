Julian Assange suffered a “minor stroke” in prison in October The health of the WikiLeaks founder is worrying

WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, Suffered one Stroke At Belmarsh High Security Prison near London at the end of October. Assange’s ally, Stella Morris, has promised a stroke October 27 is the first day that the United States’ appeal against the deportation of an Australian journalist has been considered., Who Washington wants to spy on. Assange was detained inside the Ecuadorian embassy in April 2019 following the withdrawal of asylum granted by then-President Lenin Moreno to his predecessor, Rafael Correa.

Newspaper Daily Mail Assange, 50, reportedly suffered “Sustained Ischemic Attack”, During which the blood flow to a part of the brain is stopped for a while. Thus the symptoms of memory loss, neurological damage and drooping of the right eyelid. According to the British media, he has been taking drugs since then. “I believe it This is a standard chess game, War after war, this extreme depression, Julian suffered a stroke on October 27Morris said he feared his partner could suffer a more severe stroke.

This information about Assange’s health came out two days after he The United States will achieve a significant victory in the process of deporting him, By quashing an earlier decision not to surrender to an English Court of Appeal. By statement, Publa Group As assessed by the verdict “Serious misconduct” He further added that “this is a decision that sets a precedent for violating human rights for freedom of expression.”