Joe Biden says that Estados Unidos responds to the form “rapid and decisive” as an atakus in Russia and Ukraine

Joe Biden recibi Volodimir Zelenski on the passage of September in Casa Blanca (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst)

El presidente Estados Unidos, Joe Bidenhabló is this domingo por telephone with su homlogo ucraniano, Volodimir Zelenskia quitting writer’s compromise on your pa soberanya and integrated territorial territory of Ukraine ante un posible atak por por part of Russia.

Find out more about Casa Blanca in a comic book, Biden Translate Zelenski Estados Unidos responder form of “rapid and decisive” with its aliados and societies is a Russian in Ukraine.

Asimismo, ambos lideres apostaron por seguir buscando una vai diplomatea al conflicts y por por disuasión ante la acumulación de tropas rusas en la frontera ukraniana. “Los dos lider coincidier in the import of mantra la diplomacia and in disaisien in respaesta in fireseas militias rusas in las fronteras with Ukrania”, all in the text divulgado por Washington.

The conversion takes place in Biden and Zelenski within 51 minutes.

El president norteamericano tambiin habló ayer por telephone con su homlogo ruso, Vladimir Putin, quien avisó que Estados Unidos and your aliados impromptu rapidly “cost-cutting” Russia invites Ukraine.

Este domingo, my temprano, Functional normatimericans alert that Russia is inviting Ukraine “in a quirky moment”.

Estados Unidos dijo el domingo que Russia invites Ucrania to “invalidate moment” and create a pretext for an ataxus the counselor alemnn pre preparaba para conversaciones esta semana con el president Vladimir Putin to tratar de aliviar la crisis.

Washington is the first country to offer diplomacy skills, peri tombien que el ejercito ruso, which has more than 100,000 soldrados concentrated in Ukraine, this preparator for acting.

EEUU advises that the respondent’s form “rapid and decisive” is the same as that of Russia in Ukraine (Thibault Camus / Pool via REUTERS)

“No podemos predicate perfect per dao, per llevamos timempo diciendo que estamos en la ventana and he podría comenzsor vor an invoice -un militia important- por part of rusia in ukrania en querie quo song as la Casa Blanca, Jake Sullivana la cadena CNN.

Mosús niega tales planes and calicidado los commentary in “histeria”, per las conversations in alto nivel en los ultimatum dos entre highs funcionarios rusos and occidentals no hanjado en desktivar la crisis.

El canciler alemán, Olaf Scholz, pidi a rusia que reduzca la tensión en vsperas de su viaje, que lelevará a Kiev el lunes ya Moskú el martes. Uncunionario almine dijo ber Berlin no esperaba “results concretos”, but that diplomacia was important.

Scholz advises that habro sanciones si moscú invade a la vecina Ukrania.

This entry into Kiev dos aviones de Estados Unidos is one of the newest innovative bilico material to browse the ezro ecranio with vistas in a possibly enrimental Russia.

“Establishment of a Kiev dos aviones with ayuda estadounidense utilizable in inimato to reforze las defenses in Ukraine”informa la Embajada norteamericana en Kiev en un communicado.

“Forman part los 200 millones of dollars reciente autorizados and inclusive municiin and lanzagranadas hombro. Estamos with Ukrania ”, added in my men’s message, publicly posted on Twitter by photographs of material downloads in low avions.

Russia is the only country in the world that has a long history of material warfare against Ukraine’s solo sirs to comment on the military’s zona, as well as the hakír o ocurrido cientr res deritans queritans regritane antrs regque reg

The military of Lithuania, which includes the antiserials Stinger, is part of the Paquete apoyo of seguridad in Ukraine (REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko).

Los estads báticos de Estonia, Letonia and Lithuania también has manifested your interi ens envier systems antéreos de fabricación estadounidense in Ukraine.

For your part, el Gobierno Ukranian exigios this entry into one of the 48 most proximas in Russia and all the Poses participants in the Documento in Vienna on the OSCE tras ignorant Mosquito’s ultimatum of the Sacrifice Sacrifice in the Sacrifice Sacrifice site. frontera con Ukraine.

“Russia is my respondent to the nuanced solicitation of the document or Vienna” about the median destination in the configuration and configuration of the Sicuridad, presenting the Ukrainian or pasado viruses, for which you are the most recent, dual or Ministro Exorcist. Dmitro Kulebais the official Twitter account of Twitter.

“Exigimos is one of the participants in Russia and all Estados participants who have been around for 48 years for refurbishing and rediscovering a new frontier and Crimea temporality ocupada”, indic.

Connect with EFE, Europa Press and Reuters

Seguir leyndo: