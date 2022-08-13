Joe Biden condemns “horrific attack” on Salman Rushdie

A Friday photo of US President Joe Biden at a press conference in Jeddah on July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Joe Biden denied this Saturday A “horrific attack” by author Salman Rushdie on FridayWhen he was preparing to give a lecture in northwestern New York State.

This is a statement Praising Rushdie for her “refusal to be bullied or silenced,” Biden said he and his wife, Jill, “join all Americans and people around the world in praying for her health and recovery.”

Eyewitness accounts of the attack on Salman Rushdie

Also, the President thanked the people who spoke first To the “brave people” who stepped in to help Rushdie and neutralize the assailant.

The writer, of Indian origin but British-American citizenship, His condition remains “critical” after being hospitalized, according to his agent. Author of books like satanic verses, That they are worth it Death threats from the leader of Iran in the 1980s.

Rushdie is on a ventilator after years in hiding on the orders of an Iranian fatwa.

White House Statement on Attack on Salman Rushdie (Source)

“Truth. Courage. Openness. The ability to share ideas without fear. They are the bedrock of any free and open society. Today we reaffirm our commitment to those American values ​​in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who defend free speech.”He concluded the speech released by the White House.

Late on Friday, Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, sent an update on Rushdie’s condition, stating that he was in a “critical condition”.

He said this in the message Rushdi was on ventilator and could not speak. “The news is not good.”, wrote. “Salman will probably lose his eye; The nerves in his arm were severed; And his liver was punctured and damaged.

Following Friday’s attack, a bloodied 75-year-old Rushdie was airlifted to hospital. Dr Martin Haskell, a doctor, was among those who rushed to help Rushi’s injuries were “serious but recoverable”.

Photograph of author Salman Rushdie being interviewed during the Heartland Festival in Kvaerntrup, Denmark. June 2, 2018 (via Carsten Bundgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters)

Referee of the event Henry Rees, co-founder of an organization that provides housing for writers facing persecution, was also attacked and suffered a minor head injury. Police said.

He and Rushdie discussed America as a haven for writers and other artists who emigrated.

A state trooper and a county sheriff’s deputy were assigned to Rushdie’s conference. And the agent arrested. But after the attack, with decades of threats against Rushdie and a $3 million bounty on his head, some longtime observers questioned why the event lacked tighter security.

Eugene Staniszewski, Salman said at a New York State Police press conference Rushi was stabbed once in the neck and once in the stomach. He also identified his suspect as 24-year-old Hadi Mather.

Other videos explain what happened during the attack on Salman Rushdie

Mather was charged with attempted murder After the attack on the writer. The man also faces charges of attackThe government said on Saturday.

“Hadi Mattar is responsible for yesterday’s attackFormally charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault”, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said.

“He was arraigned on these charges last night and is being held without bail.” The statement added.

This Saturday, Iran’s leading ultra-conservative daily, Kayhan, wrote: “Congratulations to this brave and dutiful man who defiled traitor and Salman Rushdie.” “Let us kiss the hands of him who tore the neck of God’s enemy with a knife”he added.

Continue reading: