Istanbul Attack: Woman Suspected Behind Terrorist Blast Arrested

Turkish authorities said they had been arrested To the suspicious woman did Suicide bombing On the busy Istiklal Avenue In Istanbul, Turkey.

The person who allegedly left the bomb that caused the blast that killed at least 6 people and injured 81 others told the media this morning. He has been arrested by the Istanbul Police Department.

“The bomber has been arrested. The PKK/PYD terrorist organization is in the framework of our findings. In the future, we will show them a reward in which those who caused us this pain can suffer more and more pain,” Soylu said in reports collected by TRT television channel.

With this message, the head of the ministerial department linked the attacker to the PKK armed group, which he indicated was ultimately responsible for the incident.

Loud explosion in the center of Istanbul

“The face of terrorism is bitter, but we will continue this fight till the end. Especially the dishonesty of our so-called allies who hide all the terrorists who appear to be our friends in their own country or revive the terrorists in the areas they occupy, the areas they rule and send them their own money. Senates. , this Obviously dishonest,” lamented Soylu.

This Sunday’s suicide attack on Istiklal Avenue killed 6 people and injured 81 others, two of whom are in critical condition.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuad Okte confirmed the attack was a “kamikaze” attack by a female bomber.

Istanbul has suffered a number of bombings in the past, including a suicide bombing in Istiklal in 2016 by a suspected member of the Islamic State group that killed five people.

In the same year, militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, claimed responsibility for a bomb attack outside a football stadium in the Besiktas district of central Istanbul that killed 38 people.

