Israel y la Jihad Islámica palestina acordaron una trugua en Gaza: ya entró en vigencia

Luego de que Israel will accept a proposal of truce offered by Egypt para resolver la actual escalada de attacks en Franja de Gaza, la Jihad Islámica palestina ratified this Sunday that a deal was reached, where the release of two prisoners was also mentioned. El pacto entered into force at 17.30 de la Argentina.

The truce was confirmed by the Israeli Government and concretely a cessation of attacks, which according to the latest figures disseminated by international agencies unos 41 palestinos -entre ellos 15 niños- muertos since el viernes.

“El titular de la Dirección Nacional de Diplomacia Pública puede confirmar que un cese al fuego entrará en forcera esta noche a las 23:30 horas (17.30 hora Argentina)”, said a comunicado del Gobierno israelí.

“Si se viola el alto el fuego, el Estado de Israel se reserva el derecho de responder con firmeza. We will not allow any disruption to the life of the citizens of the State of Israel“agregó en el comunicado, agradeciendo a Egipto “sus efforts” para mediar.

A series of missiles fired from Gaza towards Israel. Photo: AFP/Mahmud Hams.

El comunicado israelí llegó poco después de que el cessation de hostilidades fuera anuncio por la Jihad Islámica Palestina (YIP) y confirmed por parte de fuentes egipcias.

“Se concluyó un accordion de trugua egipcio, que incluede el compromiso de Egipto de actura a favor de la liberación de dos prisioneros, (Basem) Al Saadi y (Khalil) Awawdeh”, affirmed in a communique Mohamed Al Hindi, head of the political arm. de la Jihad Islámica.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, otras nueve personas murieron este domingo a causa de los ataques israelíes. El ministeró informó de “41 mártires, entre ellos 15 niños y cuatro mujeres, y 311 heridos”.

In the hours before and even after the first announcement of a ceasefire for tonight, the shots from the Gaza Strip continued to activate the anti-aircraft alarms in the Israeli communities close to the border, which raises a question about whether the parties respetarán o no lo acordado.

El diario digital israelí Ynet revealed that the security department of the Jewish State considers that the objectives of the actual offensive against the Islamic Jihad have been reached, so the government has been approached to accept a ceasefire. Se trata del asesinato de dos referentes de las militias jihadistas.

De cumplirse, el accordion pondría fin a la escalada violencia más sangrienta en la zone en más de un año, que commenzo el viernes con una fuerte offensive “preventiva” israelí sobre presuntos objetivos de la Jihad en Gaza arguing una “imminent threat” of attack by part of the group en response to the arrest on Monday of one of its leaders during a raid in occupied Cisjordania.

Palestinians inspect their house after an Israeli aerial attack in Gaza. Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair.

This Sunday, an Israeli aerial attack killed Khaled Mansour, commander of Islamic Jihad in southern Gaza. Mansour was in the apartment of a member of the group when the missile fell, knocking down the three-story building and seriously damaging nearby houses.

El Gobierno de Egipto, quien lívó adelante los acercamientos, ha sido tradimiento el principal interlocutor entre el Gobierno israelí y las milicias palestinas. Last Friday night, hours after the first Israeli bombardments on Gaza, he announced that he was trying to mediate between the parties to stop the escalation.

La trugua llega en medio de un recrudecimiento del histórico conflicto, donde The clashes that began on Friday are the worst between Israel and the armed organizations of Gaza since the war of eleven days of May 2021.

In this conflict, 260 people died on the Palestinian side and 14 in Israel, according to authorities. En aquella oportunidad Egipto tuvo un rol decisive para que el Ejército israelí y las milicias palestinas de Gaza acordaran una truga tras eleven días de enfrentamientos.

This new escalation deprived the small enclave of 362 km2 and its 2.3 million inhabitants of its only electric power plant, which had to close due to lack of fuel, due to bloqueo de los ingresos al territorio por parte de Israel since el martes.

Este domingo, las brigades Al Qods, el brazo armado de Jihad Islámica, anunciaron que lanzaron rockets hacia Jerusalem. Like 97% of the projectiles launched from Gaza, fueron interceptados por el escudo antimissiles israeli, según el army del Estado hebreo.

El inicio de los combates

Los enfrenteamientos commenzaron el viernes, cuando Israel killed a prominent commander of Islamic Jihad in a series of attacks que según las authoridades pretendían impedir una agresión imminente.

Palestinians carry the body of one of the victims of Israeli attacks (Photo EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD)

Hamas, the biggest armed group that governs Gaza, seems to be maintaining the conflict’s margins for now and limiting its response.

Israel and Hamas libraron una guerra hace barely un año, uno de los cuatro grandes conflictos y batallas de menor escala que han mantenido lo largo de 15 años, y que se cobró un duro precio sobre el impobrecido territorio donde viven dos miliones de palestinos.

El ejercito israelí dijo que un cohete perdido lanzo el sábado por la tarde por milicianos palestinos had killed several civilians, including children, in the locality of Jabaliya, in the north of Gaza. El ejército dijo haber concluido “sin duda” after a survey that the sinister was due to a failed launch of Islamic Jihad.

Israeli attacks killed a 75-year-old woman on Saturday and hired six other people who were preparing to attend a wedding. The airstrikes also destroyed several homes in Gaza, some of which belonged to Islamic Jihad members.

El Ejército israelí informó este domingo de que At least 585 rockets were launched from Gaza por parte de la Jihad Islámica Palestina (YIP) since they started on Friday the actual rebound of tension, which has left until now a balance of 29 dead – all Palestinians – and more than 250 wounded.

Of the total of projectiles launched from Gaza, 470 crossed to Israel and 115 impacted inside the Palestinian territory.

Con información de AFP y EFE