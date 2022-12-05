Iranian activists have called for a three-day strike and new protests.

Protests in Iran (AP Photo/Middle East Pictures, File)

Iranian activists have called Protests and strikes for the next three daysAfter the country’s attorney general’s office made a confusing announcement on Sunday that it would be scrapping the moral police.

“Unity is one of the factors of success,” the Tehran Neighborhood Youth Federation said on social media in a call to rally for the next three days. This group of activists and others like it called on the Iranians Labor strike this MondayA Demonstration in the neighborhood on Tuesday Already Meet at Madhya Azadi (Freedom) Square on Wednesday.

The fresh call for protest comes a day after the country’s attorney general, Mohammad Zafar Montaseri, was quoted as saying. The moral policeA force that monitors people’s clothing and particularly detains women who do not cover themselves according to the norms mandated by the Islamic Republic.

Montessori said on Saturday that it had been “removed by the same people who created the moral police” and that the judicial apparatus had no control over it, in a message intended to calm the spirits of protesters after the demonstrations. According to various NGOs, more than 400 people have died.

But hours later Official media claimed that Montessori’s words had been misinterpreted And the body was not removed. State television network Al Alam Hours later, she condemned Western media for interpreting Montessori’s statements as saying that the “Islamic Republic has backed away from its position on the hijab and religious morality” as a result of the riots. “No official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Irshad patrol has been cancelled,” the broadcaster said.

In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by The Associated Press by an unidentified person and obtained by Andhra outside Iran, a police motorcycle and a garbage can are burned during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. An elderly woman was detained by the country’s morality police in Tehran, Iran. Spontaneous mass gatherings have erupted into a series of scattered demonstrations in Iran as nationwide protests over the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police enter their fourth week. (AP Photo)

The Morality Police reports to the Interior Ministry and the Revolution’s Supreme Cultural Council, which have not ruled on the removal of the body, which was created in 2005 and allegedly disappeared from the streets after Amini’s death.

Montazeri is also referred to as a Possible relaxation of dress standards for womenIt will be read by Parliament and announced in two weeks.

The veil has been compulsory in Iran since 1983, shortly after the 1979 revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini declared women to be “naked”.

The disbanding of the “morality police” and the reform of the Iranian authorities and the democratization process are some of the main demands of the demonstrators, who denounce the repression suffered by the people, which are also mired in a severe economic crisis.

Iran has been experiencing protests since the death of Masha Amini on September 16, after she was arrested three days earlier by morality police for improperly wearing an Islamic headscarf, which has been severely cracked down on by security forces.

In nearly three months of protests, more than 400 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been charged with various crimes for participating in the mobilizations, six of whom have been sentenced to death.

The riots started over the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, but have since evolved and protesters are now calling for an end to the Islamic Republic, founded by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

