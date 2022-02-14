“The implicitly las olas rebelles and el poder absoluto de estos ‘muros de agua’ can only hail increase peligrosas for las operations marinas and the public”, according to experts.

Un equipo de investigators public recientemente un estudio in revista Scientific Reports in el que which is the only registry in “ola rebelde” 17.6 metrosconsidering the extreme extremes of the fecha, in the Ucluelet (Columbia Britannica, Canadian).

Las olas reildes, tombi n concoidas com olas gigantes or vagabundas, son olas relativamente grande and espontones which no explicit por el estado del mar ni por termotos.

Estas olas suilen alcanzar mice del doble alt alt quees las demos olas a suredier and constituents una seria amenaza inclus for los grand barcos y translatlinticos.

This is the first time in the history of Norway that products have been produced in Norway in 1995 and ten years ago. 25,6 meters high, dos els tamaño de las olas que rodeaban, de aproximadamente 12 metros.

Si bien la ola de Ucluelet (ocurrida en noviembre de 2020) fue menos masiva que la de Noruega, result ser tres veces más grande who are the only ones on your alder, who have met apenas seis metros alt.

“Proportionally, all Ucluelet is probable All over the world registers extreme extremes and jams“, dijo Johannes Gemmrich, autor principal of the studio. “Solo obs han observado direct one polos olas rebeldes in alta mar, and nada de esta magnitud. La probabilidad de que ocurra tal event es es One vez in 1.300 aos“, agregó el experto.

Actually, los investigators are on the lookout for cmo and for producing this financially for poder predecir mejor client surgery. These incredible medieval olays reloads real time and your own ejaculator modes so for the form in which azotadas por el viento.

La boya que ogko delo de Ucluelet fuelo colocada en alta mar junto con docenas otras por el elisuto de investigación MarineLabs, which fines in this aoo plane flight aa ballota boy 70 course.

“La imprevisibilidad las olas reeldes y el poder absoluto de estos ‘muros de agua’ can hacer que sein Increase the number of pelvis to operate marinas and public Bible “, the director of MarineLabs, Scott Beatty.” “, añadió.

Beatty concludes that “el potencial predecir olas rebeldes siendo a pregunta abierta”, per quo das dos su institute de investigator “ayudan a comprender major In the closet, on the other side of the foreman las olas rebelles and los riesgos que plantain.