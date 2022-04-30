Imigenes delificio in the center of Kiev don los los rusos asinasaron a periodista Vira Hyrych



Ukraine Continental recipiento apoi militar international a la espera de lo que ser la arremetida del ezercito ruso, You are about to find out more about the Rhino Unido Podrí com comezar el 9 de mayo.

Por su parte, el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU anunció que If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at the Kiev, Visit the Secretaries General of the Organization, Antonio Guterres. With respect to this asalto, en el que falleció la periodista, Vira Hyrych, The Kremlin confirms that it is a bombardment of the “alga precision largo alcance” plan.

Mindras Ukrania confirms that son al minos 900 los civiles in fosas comunes found in Kiev, The ONU code of the DeChos Humanos cifró in 2,899 civiles which is a complete password for atlas.

In the sequel, the Minuto or Minuto invoice of Russia and Ukraine (Hora de Ukraine, GMT + 3):

Sábado 30th April:

6:36: El ministro ruso de Relaciones Exteriores, Serguei Lavrov, llamó a la OTAN y Estados Unidos enviar armas a Kiev s realistic interaction resolver la crisis Ukraniana.

One of the entries published in the word por agencia of official china XinhuaLavrov afirmó que In the Ukrainian Rusa desarrolla “conform los plans”. “Un flujo continuation of armament todo tip English in Ukraine and Travancore polonaise and OTAN pass on OTAN”, Declare Lavrov.

“Si Estados Unidos and OTAN real estate in this interaction in resurrection crisis crisis, lo primero deben hacer espertar et enviar armas y municiones al rgimen de Kiev”, agroge el jefe diplomitico ruso.

5:50: El president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, denounces that Russia preached deshabitar la zona del donbys with constant algebra que hizo with ciudad de Mariupolwhich has the calico “campo de concentrate ruso en medio de las ruinas”.

“In the Donbass, these consultants hacked this site to make the most of the quiz on this site. Low constant bombardment brutal, low constant aquas rusos in the infrastructural and las residenciales muestran que Russia deshebitar esta ”rea ”, dijo en a video Zelensky.

Añadióó si As a como destruyeron Mariupol ”.

5:03: The president, Indonesian Joko Widodo, informs you about these viruses Invite your homologo ucraniano Volodimir Zelensky on the Cumbre del G20 to celebrate the new movie in BaliIndonesia, confirmed by Vladimir Putin as a participant.

“Invité al president zelensky a participant in the cumbre del G20, declaró mandatario indonesio, Your friend finds out about a compromise in the case of a group of Russians who accidentally exploited a Russian group. in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Pero Jakarta justifiably obicibain my sermon as “imparcial”. El presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, sugiri entonces a participant in Ukraine for ten equivalents.

4:15: Russia confirms these viruses are bombarded by Kiev, with misleading “de alta precision”visit the el jueves a la capital ucraniana del secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres.

En ese ataque Vera Hyrych, the most productive and periodical in the world, is the finance company of Estados Unidos. Radio Free Europe / Radio Libertydespués de que su vivienda recibiera el impacto un unil.

The Minister of Defense’s Defense indicates that there is an “atca precision of largo alcance” contrasts with the espacial and fabric fabrication of Artyom.

03.47: Rusia puso en órbita este sbado un satilite militar lanzado desde el cosmdromo de Plesetsk, in regienne Arkhangelskinform the Ministry of Defense.

Según la agencia oficial Tass, las Fuerzas aeroespaciales de russia lanzaron el virenes un cohete ligero Angara-1.2 with un satilite militar des el centro espacial de Plesetsk, en noroste del pions samashet dmasn den n.

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: el secretario de Defensa britnico Ben Wallace (REUTERS / Peter Nicholls)

02.32: El Ministro de Defensa de Reino Unido, Ben Wallace, manifest pronounces que el presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, intensifies conflicts in Ukraine el 9 de mayoVictoria in Russia, decorland la guerra a “los ‘nazis'” and pidiendo a movilización masiva contra pa pais vecino.

Según Wallace, this Putnam Podrí darse durante el desfile del D Victa la Victoria por las calles de Moscú, cuondo el país celebra la victoria en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, aloudiendo quer a finaina de un febreus el mand mand mand el el mand mand Operation especial ”in Ukraine with the finest“ descriptive ”words.

Volodímir Zelensky (REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko)

01.44: The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, denies that Russia preached to the Zona del Donbass. with constant attaques al hiezo con ha ciudad de Mariúpol, which calicific of “campo de concentrate ruso en medio de las ruinas”.

“In the Donbass, these consultants hacked this site to make the most of the quiz on this site. Low constant bombardment brutal, low constant aquas rusos in the infrastructural and las residenciales muestran que Russia deshebitar esta ”rea ”, dijo en a video Zelensky.

Añadióó si Aso co destruyeron Mariúpol ”.

00.56: El Gobierno neerlandas acegurós no pichere rechasar a un barco con cargamento de petroleo ruso que podrí intar atracar In Puerto Rutterdam porque, subray, navega bajo la bandera de las Islas Marshall, y no la de Rusia, pesar de que el mismo buque no logró acceder ya a Suecia.

The ministro neorlandés exteriors, Wopke Hoekstra, explicitly bar barco “Sunny Liger” he negó el acceso a Suecia por resistencia de los turbajadores del puerto, which recharge barcos with vinculos con rusia, legally las autoridades suecas, y eso llevó al buque a desiverse al puerto de Róterdam, el grands Europa.

Soldados ucranianos practitioner with a cain artillera anti area (Reuters)

00.24: The Pentagon informed about the EEUU’s entry into the militarization of Ukraine in Almania to ensearles manejar el equipamiento de artillería Washington est enviando a Kiev para combatir invasin rusa.

In the portfolio Department of Defense, John Kirby, explicitly en rudea prensa is one of the best selling sorcidanios entrenamione in our caros blinds and los systems eer EuUe the archive of the Lord of the Rings! militar.

Kirby precisely uniformed Ukranians is this app that utilizes loos cones Howitzer, which is governed by Gobierno at EEUU.

Noticia en Desarrollo …

