Invasi in Ukraine EN VIVO: Kiev aseguró que las tropas rusas perdieron terno en Severodonetsk

El ejercito ucraniano intenta “restablecer (…) el control total” de Severodonetska ciadad clave en los combates contra soldados rusos in el ukrania, dijo esto sábado Olexandre Striuk, alcalde de la localidad.

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, dijo que the artisan rusa destruyil iglesia de Todos los Santos en Sviatohirsk, in this country of Ukraine. “Primero fue destruida durante la era soviética”, dijo a post on Facebook. “M ts tarde fue reconstructed. Y así fue quemada por el ejército ruso ”.

El papa Francisco reiterated his availability via Ukraineaunque dijo que espera “at the moment”, Is a niño kraniano preguntó al respectfully distant in an encuentro del pontoffice with a group of jivens in the Vatican.

El presor presidencial ucraniano Mijailo Podoliak estimates that la guerra en Ukrania podría prolongarse hasta seis mese mis Depending on the location of the Arsenal of the Arsenal and the post of the Community International about the military response to conflicts.

In the sequel, the Minuto or Minuto invoice of Russia and Ukraine (Hora de Ukraine, GMT + 3):

Domingo 5th of June:

12.00: Vladimir Putin advocates that Russia’s newcomers have been involved in a number of occult cases involving the Largo Alcanz in Ukraine, and that he’s acting in the Armos bus “prolonging conflicts”.

Si Ukrania recibe mislogs largo alcance, “entonces sacaremos las conclusions apropiadas and utilizaremos nuestras armas (…) to atzo objetivos que no hemos ataco el momentu”, decor putin pi rasa agascias de prens.

8:05: Los rusos perdieron terrano en Severodonetsk, ciudad clave del this Ukraine escenario de violentos combates for control of Donbas, afirmó is the entry into the Gobernador region.

“Los rusos controls about 70% of ciods, per day by using the ultimate dose of firearm repelidos. La ciudad is dividida en dos, tienen miido de displazarse libremente en ella ”, declaró in Telegram Sergui Gaidai, gobernador de la regans in Luganskpart of controlling separatist forces in des 2014, and in the Severe Dronetsk is the capital administrator of Ukraine.

5:16: El alcalde de Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, informs al menos a herido live a series of bombardios rusos efectuados this domingo contra los distrintsia Dneprovskyen el sur de la capital ucraniana.

In a message published in Telegram, the alcalde exposes the bombardies, the ocurridos as the first hora, the most important daos in the infrastructural ciudad.

“Los servicios urbanos siguen operativos las zonas afectadas”, explicit el alcalde.

Tambiin en las ultimas horas ha sido deribado un misil ruso sobre el distrito de Obukhiv, a 25 kms of the capital, most haber saber in the administrative region of Kiev in a communicado, tombién publicly in our account Telegram.

4:33: Las autoridades de Ukrania reports various explosions impact Kiev Durante la madrugada de this domingo.

“Varias explosions in the distances of Darnytsky and Dniprovsky in ciudad”, writing in Telegram el alcalde in the capital of Ukraine, Vitali Klitschko.

3:45: al minos 11 civiles murier in Lugansk, donte se encuentra Severodonetsk, la regien cercana de Donetsk y in la ciudad sureña de Mykolaiv.

El gobernador regional in Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, dijo en an entrevista publicly en linea que las fires invasoras haban capture la mayor part of Severodonetsk, per las las fires of ukrania las established haciendo retroceder.

“El ejrcito ruso, como endemos, this volcando todo su poder, all your reservations in this direct”, dijo Gaiday.

2:20: El Alto represents the United Europe to Asuntos Exteriors and Politicians of Seguridad, Josep Borrell, repudió al president Ruso, Vladimir Putin, who is “utilizando el hambre como arma”no solo en Ukrania, sino tambiin en otros paiso como los de africa o los de Oriente Proximo.

“It simply came to our notice then. Actually on the front page of a guerrilla del Grano is the president’s Russian utilizando el hambre como arma contra los mous vulnerable, no solo in Ukraine, sino tambiin aquí en Oriente Proximo, en Asia, ”apontó Borrell Durante your visit to Jordania.

For example, Brucelas is adopting “medias urgentes” for hallar solutions which permit re-export las exportaciones ucranianas and apoyal a la ONU para la apertura de los puertos ucranianos ante el blockque naval ruso. “Si se logra un acuerdo entre la ONU y Rusia, la UE estuesta a asumir su parte en esta solución”, remarkó.

00:14: Zelensky reveals that the bombardment of Putin destroys 113 Iglesias in the Inicio of Laos.

In your discourse nocturne sábado, Zelensky dijo: “Enter all these antiguas, which resistor Segunda Guerra Mundial, per no resistoron ocupación rusa”. “También is the builder of the Disposables of 1991. The reconstruction of the Skete de Todos los Santos de la Lvra de Sviatohirsk came in 2001. The 10th junio seria otro anniversario del inicio de construcción”.

Anteriorment, el sábado, la CNN Informed of the Iglesia de Todos los Santos de Sviatohirsk Lavra habido “destruida” por los bombardos rusos.

Zelensky seal in our discourse “no es el primer bombardeo de la Lavra”, and that “tres monjes de la Lavra muoryon por el bombardoo ruso del myrcoles”. Celebrate the services of the cult of the world in celebrity at the site ”.

Noticia en desarrollo …

