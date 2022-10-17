In the first debate ahead of the vote in Brazil, Lula and Bolsonaro accused each other of being liars, corrupt and guilty.

Lula said: “I am the defender of democracy; I want to rule the country democratically as I have done twice”

“I want a free country, where freedom of expression is respected, private property is respected, you can safely go home, go to work, go to school…. I want a drug-free country; Lula will issue drugs; we respect life, not abortion; and respect for religions,” Bolsonaro said in his Affirmed in closing remarks. “That’s the Abyss we want, not Lula,” he concluded.

Brazil’s former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Brazil’s president and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro attend a presidential debate on October 16, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

“Let’s talk about your friend Daniel Ortega, who is firing priests and closing TV channels,” Bolsonaro questioned Lula.

An unusual fight in the cockpit of the plane: the pilot and the co-pilot got punched

See also An unusual fight in the cockpit of the plane: the pilot and the co-pilot got punched

Lula noted the 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Mariel Franco, who was known for her stance on combating militant groups, in a crime that had a major international impact and is still unsolved.

“Bolsonaro knows I’m not the one looking after organized crime. I am not the one who is in touch with the militants. And he knows who he is. Organized crime related to Mariel’s death,” Lula said.

Lula laughed off the allegations, accusing Bolsonaro of associating him with poverty and reproaching him for his “friendship” with militias, as the mafias made up of active and retired policemen who control dozens of favelas in the city are known. Rio de Janeiro.

Accusing his rival of having a “deal” with Marcos Camacho, a drug trafficker named Marcola, the president promised the Workers’ Party (PT) candidate was “surrounded by traffickers” during a rally in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. Janeiro last Wednesday. “You are friends with bandits. In the favela, there were no policemen by his side, only smugglers,” Bolsonaro fumed.

Bolsonaro and Lula accused each other of being friends with criminals

“I’m not saying there is no corruption, it’s not necessary to close down companies to fight corruption, we need to arrest the corrupt,” Lula said.

Bolsonaro said Petrol It was the “biggest corruption scheme in human history” to which Petrobras was a “creditor”. In his response, Lula said he was responsible for recapitalizing 70,000 million rai from Petrobras and turning the state company into the “second largest energy company in the world,” making Brazil a “self-sufficient” country.

In his turn, Bolsonaro called his opponent a liar “Lula, if you don’t lie, you wouldn’t be yourself,” the president said. “They already call me a genocidal, a cannibal,” Bolsonaro said, quoting the sidewalk directly.

In his response, Lula said the election judge had so far withdrawn more than 36 false election ads from media outlets from the Bolsonaro campaign. “The President tells 6 or 7 lies a day,” he said. “I believe that the campaign should be regulated and the judge should decide. And every time there is a lie, we will file a case,” Lula added.

Patricia Campos Mello, a journalist from Folha de São Paulo, said the elections were marked by fake news. Therefore, he asked the candidates if they would commit to proposing a specific law against public actors who publish untruthful information.

Fake news at the center of the debate

For his part, Bolsonaro blamed the rise in fuel prices on the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, he was proud that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes was a “pride” for his government.

Lula questioned the fact that Brazil today “only refines 80% of the gasoline it uses, while under his government the refining is 100%.” The PT member said he was against the privatization of Petrobras, a plan he described as “madness”. “Frankly, I don’t think privatization is the solution to anything,” he added.

The candidates talked about the economy and “privatization.”

Bolsonaro said he was determined not to change the composition of the court, but pointed out that the PT has “seven appointed ministers” while he has two.

Lula was the first to respond by saying that he would not try to change the Supreme Court. “I believe the Supreme Court should be chosen based on merit, not friendship.”

Ortega regime deepens repression in Nicaragua: On election days, the number of political prisoners increased

See also Ortega regime deepens repression in Nicaragua: On election days, the number of political prisoners increased

“Are you committed to respecting the separation of powers?” is the first question of both candidates.

Until now, epidemic management has monopolized the debate. Lula took the lead in blaming the president and was more aggressive than the president, who limited himself in responding.

“Don’t keep lying. “It’s worse for the age,” Bolsonaro said. “You are the liar, the king of fake news, stupidity, lying to Brazilian society,” Lula responded.

After clashing over the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lula called Bolsonaro the “king of fake news”, while the current president has repeatedly told him the leftist is a “liar”.

The candidates accuse each other of being liars.

The president defended himself against Lula’s accusations about his government’s management and took aim at state governments he accused of corruption in the procurement of vaccines.

“We saved millions of lives,” Bolsonaro said, defending his management of the pandemic

Lula asks her opponent first through the lottery

Opening the face-to-face debate, 15 minutes each, Lula praised the programs developed by their governments between 2003 and 2010. He talked about projects like ProUni and Fies, and talked about the construction of federal universities. How many educational institutions has Bolsonaro created in the last four years?

Bolsonaro responded that now is not the time to create universities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “That’s no time,” said the President.

The former president took the opportunity to remind his rival that he called the coronavirus “cribesinha” and accused Brazil of negligence in handling the pandemic.

Lula also questioned him about the delay in procuring vaccines. “He carries the suffering of Brazilians on his shoulders,” he charged.