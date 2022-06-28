All menos 46 cadavire fueron finds in a trailer in a camini abandoned texas, en Estados Unidos. Algonos de ellos son nios. Las autoridades suponen que These are the immigrants whose cross is the Mexican descentinform us now The New York Times. The official data of the proprietary fountains of San Antonio in the informative locales “no est claras” in the case of La Muerto. Sin embargo, a las hiptisis apunta a que podran haber fallicido como consenscia de las altas Temperatures Mineras via jab hacinados and encerrados.

The police bus bus al conductor del vehicleculo. Otras 12 people fire extinguishers with vidya and levadas hospice locations, all advising The New York Times. The Department of Saguridad Nacional esperaba hacerse cargo de la investigator and hecho un equipo había llegado a la escena con ese fin. Official data on Texas Dijeron al diario de Estados Unidos that esperan que recrudezca la ola migratoria desde Mexico este verano.

El Gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott blames las muertes al president Estados Unidos, Joe Biden. “These are just some of the goal setting shareware that you can use. Muestra las conceencias letales no queer app lai ”, writing on Twitter.

Observadores locales in escena en la que se contraron cadverus dentro del trailer of a cami in Texas, Estados Unidos Eric Gay – AP

La cadena KSAT The report states that there are many different types of police vehicles and ambulances that are located on the Quintana Road in the area. Official patrolla fronteras arrivals at 8 PM local.

This mediocrity is 46 minutes long. Y which are the organizations of Christian Zona in this ayudando a los sobrivivientes. It has a chorus of 240 kilometers with a frontera of Mexico. Enter muertos hay nios. Sequin explicit el times, el ministro de Relaxiones Exteriores de Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, confirms that it is a scientific and acronym that is no longer chro choul es nacionalidad las victimas photos.

Pero las autoridades aclaron que los immigrantes en esta época del ai ex exposests calorie, la deshidratación y la muerte. Este lunes, las temperatura in el exterior alcanzaban casi los 40 grados celsius. These people find sin vida establish dentro de un contentor. “El lugar en el que fue enkondrado el trailer is a punto usual utilizado uto utilizado com parada dijar immigrantes”, inform the Times.