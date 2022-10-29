Ica alert for chain of 5.9-magnitude earthquakes: 14 to date

Aika The chain of earthquakes that have been reported since this morning is in fear. The line never stopped. At 5:52, 6:19, 6:35, 7:09 and 7:39 this Friday evening four new events – measuring 5.6, 4.8, 5.2, 5.8 and 4.5 respectively – rocked the Peruvian south. zone.

This time they are 14 vivid events According to, this day has been announced so far National Seismic Center of the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP).

At 3:22 p.m., the strongest of the day occurred with an earthquake 111 kilometers southwest of the city. It is 26 kilometers deep, magnitude 5.9 and intensity V according to the IGP, who shared the symptoms in case of a possible emergency.

The city was first shaken at 04:11 with a magnitude of 5.1. Its center was located 91 kilometers to the south-west. Since then, as indicated by the reports of the agency in charge of detecting destructive disasters, a series of movements have occurred, increasing in intensity.

We list them below:

– An earthquake of 4.6 Richter magnitude occurred at 04:16 hrs

– At 05:56 hours, one of magnitude 4.5

– At 07:19 hours, one of magnitude 4.1

– At 09:21 hours, one of magnitude 5.0

– At 1:52 pm, magnitude 1 of 4.0

– At 2:16 pm, a magnitude of 4.4

– At 2:19 pm, one of magnitude 4.9

The Navy’s Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation noted that the most recent 5.9-magnitude earthquake “did not generate a tsunami warning.” Mayor of Iga Province, Emma Mejia, indicated RPP No sequel yet.

“We are working with the civil defense area, other administrations with the team attached to the COER to look at any event. There are no material losses so far, but we have to be cautious in this situation that comes more or less from 4 am,” the mayor said.

For its part, Caesar GillenThe Director of Ica’s Regional Emergency Operations Center (COER) noted that there was no damage to infrastructure either.

Peru is located in the region Pacific Ring of Fire, 85% of the world’s seismic activity is recorded. In 2007, Pisco (Ica) experienced one of the most severe earthquakes in recent years, surpassed only by the 2001 Arequipa earthquake.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 on the Richter scale and a maximum intensity of IX on the Mercalli scale and lasted for 3 minutes and 30 seconds.

600 people died, 1,300 were injured, 48,000 houses were completely destroyed and rendered uninhabitable, and 450,000 people were affected. Apart from Lima, the most affected areas were the provinces of Pisco, Ica, Chinza, Canate, Yaos, Huaitara and Castrovirina.

The devastating scale also caused massive damage to infrastructure that provides basic services to people such as water and sanitation, education, sanitation and communication. Also, in El Carmen (Sincha), houses were completely destroyed.

