Hurricane Ian is rapidly strengthening, and storm surge is expected in Cuba

The latest update on Ian from the National Hurricane Center

In his 5 am report, The National Hurricane Center He expects “quick reinforcements Ion storm Later today” with “Increased Risk of Significant Wind and Storm Impacts in Western Cuba.”

As the center described, Ian showed up at that time Maximum wind speed is 85 kmph Also moving west at 19 km/h, a typhoon warning was issued for the Cayman Islands, about 555 km southeast of Grand Cayman.

Hurricane watches were also issued for western Cuba.

Meanwhile, officials and neighbors Florida was cautiously following the evolution of Caribbean Tropical Storm Ian on SundayIt is expected to strengthen into a major cyclone as it moves towards the state in the next few days.

Governor, Ron DeSantis, yesterday declared a state of emergency across Florida, expanding an initial order that affected two dozen counties. He urged people to prepare for the storm, which could bring rain and storm surge to much of the state.

“We urge all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement.

President, Joe Biden also declared a state of emergency It also authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a planned September 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.

The National Hurricane Center expects Ian to strengthen before moving over western Cuba and the west coast of Florida and the northwestern panhandle of Florida by midweek.

The agency recommended that Floridians plan for the hurricane’s arrival and follow news about the storm’s evolution. It is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday and become a severe storm by Monday night. It’s not yet clear where the meteor will hit hard, said John Congialosi, a hurricane specialist at the Miami-based center. He urged Floridians to start preparing and gathering supplies for possible power outages.

With warnings issued for the passage of Hurricane Ian, which has already swept across Florida, people are gathering

In Pinellas Park, near Tampa, people lined up when Home Depot opened at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Wendy Macrini, the store’s manager, said she had sold 600 cases of water by noon and had run out of generators.

People also bought boards to protect their windows. “It’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it,” Pinellas Park’s Matt Beaver told the Times.

Meanwhile, A powerful Hurricane Fiona hit Nova Scotia on Canada’s Atlantic coast on Saturday. There it swept homes into the ocean, ripped off roofs and left more than half a million customers without power in two provinces.

Continue reading: