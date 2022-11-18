Hundreds of insults against Elon Musk were launched at the Twitter offices.

After Final warning Elon Musk gave Twitter employees a lot to decide whether to stay or leave the company Disrespectful messages Insults against the billionaire appeared outside the main building of the social network San Francisco.

“Baby, Parasitic Supreme, Smug Pimple, Apartheid Freedom, Lawless Oligarch, Insecure Colonist, Cruel Hoard, Space Karen, Normal Baby, Squeezed Privilege, Petty Racist, Megalomaniac, Useless Billionaire, and Baby’s Some News Bankrupt” should be read from the suburbs.

The journalist published the photos NBC Bay Area, Kia Wang. In one of his tweets, the reporter wrote: “This is planned by someone who calls himself across the streetProject enthusiast”. Within seconds, she caught the attention of netizens, leaving the photos with more than 10 thousand likes and almost 5K retweets.

Not sure if Elon Musk was able to watch News against himBecause The building was closed for several hours After being ordered to the staff Work from home Until Monday. All identification cards were deactivated to prevent anyone from entering.

The company has taken this decision due to fear of some workers.They can sabotage the social network.

Hundreds of workers have been fired through Twitter’s internal communication tools, according to the aforementioned chain, who accepted Musk’s offer of three months’ salary if they wanted to leave their positions.

The situation has raised fears among users of the social network, with some former company employees predicting that there will be no minimum number of engineers for any critical system. At some point the platform will stop working.

One employee described the decision to reject Musk’s ultimatum CNN His reasons for wanting to stop working for the company are assuring him that he does not want to stay to create “a product that is poisoned inside and out.”

“People don’t want to sacrifice their mental health and family life to make the richest man in the world rich,” said another employee. CNN.

