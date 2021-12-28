Human remains have been unearthed from the Thera volcano 3,600 years ago.

The study, released on December 27, revealed more information about the eruption of the most devastating volcano in human history (Photo: Pixabe)

It was released this Monday, December 27th Activities of the National Academy of Sciences, The study was conducted by a team of researchers led by Wasif Sahoklu University of Ankara, In which information about the event was released Disaster Theorist Then on the first remains found Minoan explosion, Considered by various experts to be one of the largest volcanic eruptions in human history.

In the article, an international team of researchers presented evidence of the devastating tsunami that followed the volcanic disaster. Santorini Island, Approximately 3,600 years ago. It should be noted that the natural disaster occurred in the south Aegean Sea, About 200 km southeast of Greece, many experts have determined that its size could be compared to the explosion of millions of atomic bombs launched into a Japanese city. Hiroshima.

Although various studies have confirmed that there were no first accounts of the eruption and the tsunami that followed, various modern researchers have sought to define its purpose and its impact on the lives of people living in the area. Mediterranean Sea, Especially to the Minoan civilization, was one of the most powerful naval forces that settled on the nearby island of Crete, which collapsed in the 15th century BC.

One aspect that confused researchers was that although the eruption was reported to have destroyed at least one entire civilization, the remains of human victims never returned. However, this December 27, Researchers led by Vasıf Şahoğlu from the University of Ankara have discovered the first human remains from the catastrophic event.. The wreckage was found at Çeşme-Bağlararası in present-day Turkey, shaking what researchers believe were tsunamis caused by at least four different tsunamis. Thera explosion.

The study area consisted of altered castle walls, a layer of ruins, chaotic sediments, as well as a layer of volcanic ash and a burnt layer of bone. The results include evidence Flood Ruins of buildings associated with tsunamis derived from seawater and volcanic eruptions.

In this way, Scientists say they have discovered the first possible victim of the catastrophe: The skeleton of a healthy young man lying face down in the rubble of a tsunami reservoir with signs of blunt trauma. The remains of a dog were also found near the collapsed door.

Currently, there are various theories regarding the scarcity of victims. One of them, the previous small explosions, caused people to flee the area before the catastrophic eruption, while the other victims were burned by superheated gases or after the event, They were buried in mass graves not yet identified.

About, John Trisen , Archaeologist University of Leuven, Belgium, And pointed to the director of the Talos Research Group, which is investigating the impact of the Santorini eruption. National Geography The remains will serve as a case study for archaeologists and other scientists to better understand the catastrophe caused by the many sites in the Aegean Sea near the volcano.

