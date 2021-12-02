How to deal with insomnia in Hong Kong | A company offers trips without a destination

Do you pay to sleep on the bus? In Hong Kong, it is the bet of a new tour bus company that proposes non-targeted tours as a solution to combat insomnia problems.

On a sunny Sunday in November, about 70 passengers – excited children but retirees with gray hair – board two large double-decker buses. The ultimate goal: “nowhere”. The first is the “quiet bus”, on which people can sleep, and the other – a classic tourist bus.

The 85-kilometer journey begins in the vibrant surroundings of the city, traveling on coastal highways and arriving at Hong Kong Airport, almost devastated by the onset of the corona virus epidemic.

While some admire the view, others wear ear muffs and masks over their eyes, quickly sinking into Morpheus’ hands for five hours, the length of the bus journey that passes through various tourist destinations.

“I think everyone has the experience of not being able to sleep at home, you can sleep very comfortably on a bus because it shakes and vibrates,” Ho Yi, a new customer of these quiet buses, explains to AFP. ..

“Everyone in Hong Kong is depressed by work, apartment prices, and living conditions. In other parts of the world.

“With all the accumulated stress, I think a lot of Hong Kong people are not sleeping well,” he explains.

The feeling of traveling

Another traveler, Matthew Sick, decided to take part in the trip in hopes of resolving the sleep problems he had experienced over the past few weeks. But it was hard for him to look out the window.

“The day is so beautiful to sleep in,” the 29-year-old insists.

Tickets range from $ 12 to $ 51. The squares on the top floor are very expensive.

According to Frankie Chow, head and contractor of Ulu Travel, there are as few traffic lights as possible on selected routes to minimize stops that can wake passengers.

According to him, the scope of these trips is twofold: those who have difficulty sleeping can sleep for a while, and escape for a moment for Hong Kongers who want to make a short trip after closing the border for 20 months.

The government’s zero corona virus strategy keeps the infection rate low, but completely isolates the international business hub.

Paying for peace and tranquility is not just for Hong Kong. Depressed South Koreans also seek comfort in cafes where they can sit quietly and reserve places to relax.

In 2015, quiet cafes became a trend in Japan, where customers would sit alone and go to places where there was little “me time”.