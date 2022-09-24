How much does it cost to rent in Punta del Este: prices, by region

Three months before the start of summer in Punta del Este, there is uncertainty about the level of occupancy that will be recorded this year on Uruguayan beaches. This, with an exchange rate that is not favorable to Argentine tourists, Argentinians who don’t own property in a seaside resort will almost double the cost of crossing the pond this year.

However, property operators say Started receiving inquiries and bookings from August, Earlier than usual previous years. In mid-summer last season, after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, Argentinians returned to the neighboring country, taking advantage of rental values ​​that were similar to 2019.

Now,​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ has changed drastically in the jump of the dollar, and it remains to be seen whether it is necessary Measures promoted by the Uruguayan government Tourism should be encouraged Financial benefits Gastronomy, accommodation, vehicle rental and fuel loading- Enough to compete with local places.

“The government is promoting attractive measures for tourists such as VAT discounts on restaurants. In addition, the removal of petrol prices for tourists and income tax for owners, which has an impact on tenants. All measures aimed at narrowing the gap would change from a dollar to 40 against 270 in Argentina.”, says Alejandra Covello, owner of the homonymous real estate agency.

for that brokers Consulted by LA NACION Despite the context, Punta del Este has a general population that chooses it beyond the shakes of the dollar and the Argentine economy. “For us We received a total of 92 inquiries between August and September for summer rentals for the 2022/2023 season.″, explains Altana Blisniuk Salaya, director of the homonymous real estate company operating in Punta del Este. “An interesting fact and trend that we have already seen in recent years is the increase in tourists who are not usually in Punta del Este, such as Chileans, Americans and, increasingly, Europeans,” he adds.

As for tourism searches, Blizniuk Salaya notes that budgets are moderate compared to previous years, “something to be expected in the regional situation”. In this sense, he points out that the average query is characterized by properties Budgets range from US$5,000 to US$10,000 for a two-bedroom. However, on the other hand, they maintain a steady public seeking high-value properties with “higher amenities and higher-end locations.”

The most sought-after properties are high-end buildings.

Among the news What are you looking forward to this season?Among the luxury developments opening this year are a large number of gastronomic bets. “Punta del Este is constantly changing itself and offering more options every day. There are more than 30 new cafes, for example, Medialunas Calenditas coming to the port of Punta and many options in art. All of this adds up to a large number of new projects that feature brand new rental units for the first time,” says Covello.

On the other hand, Punta del Este is changing from a summer town to a permanent resident, due to the large amount of immigration it has received in recent years from various parts of the world. “For this reason, we are receiving a large number of inquiries about annual rentals from families coming to permanently settle in Punta del Este,” says Blizniuk Salaya.

As with any seasonal location, settle in A fortnight is always more expensive than a whole month, and each fortnight has a different value. In Uruguay, January 1st is the most expensive, which usually runs from December 28th to January 15th. That period will reflect up to 70% of the full month’s value.

And inside A time called Reveillonstretching between December 20 and January 10, highly chosen by Argentines, Brazilians, North Americans and Europeans, hotel and housing capacity in the East is always at its peak. in this situation, Accommodation can cost up to 80% of a month’s value.

With prices similar to last season (beyond the increase dollarized prices represent for Argentines), the values ​​of both apartments and houses vary depending on many factors. facilities, location and quality of house. “We have registered our case 10 to 15 percent increase, but the demand issue is more than last year“, said Blisniuk Salaya.

For Covello, The most sought-after properties are high-end buildings. “An example would be Watercolor, Look Brava, Tiburon or Art Tower, because there are so many of them. facilities; But the most valuable is the beach service and the indoor pool, so in the event that the weather is not on our side, no minute of recreation should be wasted”, notes Broker estate.

In the case of these types of fields, Prices Depends on the product. Prices for the whole month of January start in a building like Unique – another place that stands out due to the number of gastronomic establishments and its proximity to the beach and La Manza y la Brava. Starting at US$6,000 for a one-bedroom unit and US$7,500 for a two-bedroom unit. from Prices range from US$16,000 to US$45,000 for a three-bedroom, depending on the building and services.

On the other hand, the director of Calaya Romera points out Areas like Manantiales or José Ignacio currently have higher values ​​than other rentals, and ironically they are the most chosen points by tourists. Covello confirms in that area Home rental values ​​start at $8,000 and the most exclusive properties exceed $50,000.

From the East Coast of Century 21, they warn Jose Ignacio A house in the city will reach US$40,000 by January. They also have proposals such as marine farms, which are very popular with Europeans and North Americans – they secure 80,000 USD in the same month.

Demand assesses towers with amenities, beach service and indoor pool

Meanwhile, they warn One of the most chosen options by Argentinians and Brazilians are apartments on the first line to the sea Whose values ​​are around Average US$1000 per day, with amenities, maid service and beach. “That’s because the offering is so diverse Two-bedroom apartments available for $6,000 in January. The offer of houses is very extensive, you will find options US$15,000 sea search”, refers to 21st century spokespeople.

Close to the ocean, on the first line or in a private neighborhood from Manantiales to José Ignacio averages US$25,000 and two-bedroom apartments in the same area are US$10,000 for a fortnight in January.

In La Barra, a standard house rents from US$12,000 per fortnight. Average rent in La Mansa or La Brava is US$18,000. For those on a budget in the Peninsula and Roosevelt Avenue area, a well-furnished three-bedroom apartment starts around $6,500.

“The first line of La Mansa is a favorite area for families with small children because of the safety of its beaches,” concludes Salaya Romera.