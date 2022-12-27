Hospitals and crematoria collapse in China: 2 million deaths predicted from Covid

National Health Commission (NHC) confirmed it this Sunday, December 25 China of It does not publish daily statistics of Covid-19 infections and deaths,, in an environment of growing concern about Contagious boom This has accelerated the decline of crematoriums and health centres.

In fact, the country’s crematoria have been fully operational ever since China Abandoned restrictions Zero covidOfficials still They insist that only seven people died Since the lockdowns were lifted.

“From today, we will not publish daily information on the epidemic”The NHC said without explaining the reasons for the new measure implemented.

The result of strict confinement, coupled with an uncontrollably rising infection curve, made it practically impossible to ascertain the number of cases.

“The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will publish Information about the outbreak for reference and research purposes“, the health agency expanded, without specifying the type or frequency of data the CDC would release.

Dramatic situation in hospitals in China. Photos: AFP

Adverse reactions to the new move in China

People in China received the latest regulations with dismay because of the stark discrepancy between official statistics and infections within their families and social circles.

“They’re finally waking up and realizing they can’t fool people anymore”A citizen was exposed on the Weibo social network.

In line with this report, another user commented: “This is the biggest and best fake statistics office in the country”.

Although the state media ignores the mass visits to the crematoriums, they maintain to some extent that the hospitals are at the bottom. Pressure due to influx of patients and shortage of anti-influenza drugs.

Official figures were also questioned by the newcomer Methodology changeAccording to this only those who died directly Respiratory failure related to Covid Counted dead from the virus.

As China grapples with the first national wave of Covid-19, emergency rooms in small towns and cities across the country are facing severe strains.

Since restrictions were dramatically eased on December 7, the Chinese government has announced seven deaths from Covid-19, raising the toll. The death toll stands at 5241.

Covid-19 wave in China: Concerns grow over a new variant

“Can’t Burn Them All”

A funeral worker confirmed to reporters that although the Chinese people are skeptical of the reported figures, crematoriums are likely to be overwhelmed by the number of dead: “They work day and night, but they cannot burn them”.

To facilitate the proper medical treatment of fever patients and ensure the medical needs of the residents, some hospitals have been established in Beijing. Advance flu clinics at gyms Providing immediate care services including diagnosis, prescription and drug delivery.

Experts predict One million to two million deaths in China next yearAnd the World Health Organization raised the alarm after saying Beijing’s counting system “could underestimate the true death toll”.

Statistically, too 250 million people are infected with covid 20 days from December in China, according to estimates by the country’s health authorities.

Sun Yang, deputy director of the CCDC, revealed the latest statistics at a health conference last Wednesday.

included 37 million people They would have been affected only on Tuesday, which is about 2.6% of the country’s population.

In this situation, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 18% of the population is affectedAfter Beijing last month announced a shift to its controversial covid-zero policy.

Full Morgues and Hospitals: The Visible Face of Epidemic Chaos

Hospitals have been overcrowded and mortuaries overflowing in the past month, despite official figures showing a drop in cases as testing has been suspended.

In southwest Beijing, hospitals are overflowing Intensive care units refuse ambulancesRelatives of the sick wander in search of open beds and patients are distributed collapsing on benches in hospital corridors, sometimes lying on the floor because there are no beds.

Yao Ruyan, the elderly mother-in-law fell ill a week ago, Pilgrimage from hospital to hospital, repeatedly deniedAccording to the company AP.

“I’m angry,” Yao cried helplessly as she grabbed lung X-rays from a local hospital.

“I don’t have much hope”He warned after confirming the full rooms of the various health centers he visited. “She’s having trouble breathing.”.

In recent days, state media headlines said that Hebei province, one of the first outbreaks of the epidemic, was “beginning to resume normal life” after the government eased restrictions in November and December.

However, the unprecedented activity of emergency rooms and crematoriums in central Hebei indicating otherwise.

Many of Hebei’s elders in critical conditionThis can be taken as a sign of what will happen in other parts of China.

Baoding No. in Zhuozhou. 2 In hospital, patients They took over the corridors of the emergency department last Wednesday. Many of them were breathing with the help of respirators. A woman mourns after being told by doctors about the death of a loved one.

They work in the Zhuozhou kiln More time to deal with the rising death toll Last week, a company employee said.

As for rough figures for a cremation, a funeral home worker estimated that he would be cremated. 20 to 30 bodies per dayThat’s compared to three or four before Covid-19 measures were eased.

“How many people have died?”Zhao Yongsheng is a worker at a funeral goods store set up near a local hospital.

Risk of new variations

Professor Martin McGee, a public health expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, promised that the situation in China could worsen. Emergence of new strains Immediately

McGee explained his reasoning to the newspaper. Mail Online: “The pandemic is still far from over. We still see almost 1,300 people in hospital with Covid every day in England, as the NHS struggles with more flu.

“So far, China has kept deaths very low, but Not using time to increase vaccination ratesEspecially among the elderly,” said the professor.

“This has consequences for China High death rate and possible political instabilityBut for the world, too Risk of new variations“.

“Unfortunately, we still have a lot to do Increase vaccination rates worldwideBut revitalize efforts to prepare for a pandemic,” he urged the aforementioned outlet.

CA/ED