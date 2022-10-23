He took a vacation, and when he returned home he received a devastating diagnosis: “There was something to worry about.”

Journalist Deirdre SaundersFrom the United Kingdom, he was planning his vacation He felt something wrong in his body. After noticing an unusual difference in one of her breasts, she decided to see a doctor. however, Results came after 15 days They are not what I expected: Cancer was diagnosed. Today, she tells her story to raise awareness Advise women to have regular check-ups.

According to Sanders, 77, in the middle the sun, This happened when he started to feel very uncomfortable. “When my back hurt and I had tight shoulders, I found it A great discomfort spread through my chest OK” he introduced in his explanation.

The journalist spoke about the diagnosis he received and the steps to follow (Photo: News Group Newspapers)

Although at first she thought she was sick, hundreds of questions arose in her mind. “At least a month must pass, but I thought ‘Is there anything to worry about?, just muscle?’ After all, I thought those were the discomforts of old age,” he said.

Faced with questions, she made the decision to call a doctor a fortnight before the trip: “That morning I spoke to the advanced nurse practitioner on the phone. That afternoon she saw me in person. I discovered a size difference in my right breast and registered myself with the NHS (Referral process for hospital diagnosis within two weeks for anyone suspected of having cancer).”

Finally, He took his respective vacations and awaited the results. “I was thinking about canceling everything, but then I found out I was on the waiting list and they booked me an appointment in ten days,” she explained. When she returned, she went straight to the breast clinic at Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge: “I had a mammogram and an ultrasound. That’s when I realized I had something to worry about.”

The results answered their own concerns: The cells analyzed were malignant. However, they informed him that he had arrived in time for treatment He immediately received an appointment to remove the cancer.

Pictured with Deidre, her husband Rick and their family (Photo: Collection)

“‘How long has it been since your mammogram?‘ the consultant asked me in that meeting. The answer is almost ten years, because by mistake, I was one of the thousands of women who were not invited to a mammogram at age 70.

After his comment he said, As women age, this diagnosis becomes more common. For this reason, he emphasized the importance of attending clinical evaluations.

“Prevention and early detection of disease is essential to save lives”, he said. now, Hope the surgery is successful He also said he felt confident in the medical team treating him.

As Sanders reiterated, this clinical study helps prevent advanced breast cancers and encourages detection. Currently, It is the only approved method for early detection of the disease. and in radioactively positive states.

Using contrast mammography, the specialist can detect a suspicious or suspicious image much earlier: sometimes a nodule palpates 2 or 3 years ago (archive).

It should also be noted that this should be done with quality equipment. And women should be evaluated by a doctor who specializes in the subject, an imaging doctor, or a mastologist.

