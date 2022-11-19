He moved the floorboards of his house and discovered an unexpected “treasure” from the 19th century.

Instances of messages hidden in a bottle to resist wind and waves are not only in the minds of great writers, but actually exist. Surprising discoveries. The mother of a Scottish family is a heroine A history that takes us back to the Victorian era.

Home repairs can often be uncomfortable due to dust, noise and chaos, but Of course families don’t expect to find a hidden message in a bottle. That’s what happened to Elithe Stimson, who told her story Edinburgh LiveAfter finding an unexpected “treasure” on the ground.

A plumber from the Morningside community in Edinburgh raised the floor precisely in that part of the house.

According to the account, the woman hired a plumber to move a radiator from one side of a room to the other, a job she knew would be complicated due to the need to raise the floor. As luck would have it, where the worker cut, he found an old bottle that contained a message.Just like the movies.

“Look what I found in the hole I made!” said plumber Peter Allen Elith. Both were stunned to find out, but the girl He wanted to wait until his children returned home to find out what the mysterious paper said Rolled up in a whiskey bottle.

When the mother told the news, the little children rushed home with joy. But they had to wait for a while as it was not easy to extract the paper. Elit’s husband was forced to break the bottle to prevent the message from being destroyed after several attempts to remove it with various tools.

The message hidden in the bottle was written by two laborers who laid the floor in the Victorian era

Finally, they were able to read what the two workers had left on the ground: “James Ritchie and John Grieve laid this site, but they drank no whiskey. October 6, 1887. To see this bottle would think our dust was blowing on the road. Precisely in the Victorian era, this made the invention very exciting.

Not content with knowing only part of the story, Elith searched the records for the names of the two workers and found both. They lived in the Newington area in the 1880s.

“We’re incredibly lucky, and I’m glad everyone thinks he’s as interesting as we do.. It’s great to get positive news amidst all the pessimism at this time”, A mother of a family wrote Facebook group From the Morningside community, where he narrated the story.

Now Mrs. Stimson I think it would be a good idea to copy what the workers of that time did And put a message that can be seen in distant decades.

For his part, in statements to the same media, the plumber said: “It’s a little strange, but what a find! I put the hole on the floor where the bottle was and I still can’t believe it…”, he concluded.

