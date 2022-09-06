Handover ceremony in England: Boris Johnson resigns and Liz Truss is appointed by the Queen

London.- Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Liz dress Today he officially became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom After receiving the commission to form the government from Queen Elizabeth II.

Officials at the Royal House released a photo of the monarch and Truss shaking hands at Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer home in Scotland, about 800 kilometers north of London.

“Queen Elizabeth welcomed Truss MP to an audience today and asked him to form a new administration,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lady of the Treasury.”

Truss defeated his rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak. In the race for the Conservative leadership Replace Boris Johnson in government.

She is the third female head of the British government after Margaret Thatcher (1979–1990) and Theresa May (2016–2019), and represents the far-right wing of the Truce Party. He promised to reduce taxes To boost the British economy on the brink of recession.

Earlier on Tuesday, Boris Johnson left his official residence in Downing Street for the last time and headed to Scotland. The resignation must be formally submitted to the Queen.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said that His policies gave the country the economic strength it needed to overcome the people power crisisBefore saying goodbye with his usual boasts.

“I’m like one of those rocket boosters that has served its purpose.”He pointed out the last time he was Prime Minister before getting into the car and passing through the gates of the residence. “Now I will slowly re-enter the atmosphere and fall unseen into the ocean in some far, dark corner of the Pacific”.

Johnson, 58, was appointed prime minister three years ago after his predecessor, Theresa May, failed to seal Britain’s exit from the European Union. He later secured an 80-seat majority in parliament on his promise to “get Brexit done”.

But it was seen as an abdication of power A series of scandals culminated in the resignation of government secretaries and lower-level officials In early July. He referred to that fallout in his latest official remarks, noting that he was passing the baton to Truss in “what has unexpectedly become a relay race.”

Although many observers expected him to return to politics, He gives his approval to Truss and compares himself to Cincinnatus, who renounces his power and returns to his farm to live in peace..

“Like Cincinnati, I’m going back to my department,” he said. “I will offer nothing but the most vigorous support to this government.”

This is the first time in Buckingham Palace’s 70-year reign that there has not been a transfer of power., London. As the 96-year-old monarch has mobility issues, forcing palace officials to make day-to-day travel decisions, the ceremony was moved to Scotland to ensure its celebration.

Truss then returned to the capital Johnson is due to deliver his first speech as Prime Minister at the same venue where he bid farewellBefore creating its new administrator.

Truss will lead his first cabinet on Wednesday and face Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer in the House of Commons on Monday. He was accused of being “not on the side of the working people”.Suffocation due to inflation above 10%.

British households will face an 80% rate rise in gas and electricity bills from October and many businesses and institutions, including hospitals and schools, have been warned to cut back or close due to an inability to pay.

In a country of 67 million people, he was elected in a referendum with only 172,000 members of the Conservative Party. A number of polls show that a large proportion of Britons do not trust the Truce’s ability to meet the challenge of the crisis.

Despite the scandals, since “Partygate” – parties held in Downing Street during lockdowns – For allegations of cronyism, Johnson continues to gain popularity among the conservative grassroots And he is said to have suffered because he had to leave.

In a speech on Monday, Truss ruled out calling early legislative elections but vowed to win the next elections, scheduled for January 2025.A Labor Party continues to gain ground against it.

