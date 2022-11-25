Gunman kills three, injures 11 at two schools in Brazil: Attacker flees

A school in Aracruz, Brazil was attacked this Friday

At least two teachers and a student died and eleven others were injured in an attack this Friday by a youth gunman who opened fire on two schools in the Brazilian municipality of Aracruz. He is a fugitive.

In particular, attacks took place against the Primo Pitti State Primary and Secondary School (EEEFM) and the private school of Praia de Coqueral. First, he attacked a government school with a gun Shot multiple times in the staff room. Two of them died instantly. At least nine others were injured.

The assailant then left in a car and drove to the Praia de Coqueral private school Elementary school student killed Two others were injured, said Col. Marcio Celante, secretary of public safety and social security for Espírito Santo state in southeastern Brazil.

The individual was going Dressed in camouflage and covered his face Before announcing a regional search and capture operation against the attacker, according to Celante, it would be difficult to identify him through cameras in the centers.

Authorities set up a security device to arrest the shooter, whose identity is still unknown.

President-elect of Brazil, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, bemoaned the double attack in Aracruz this Friday. He said he received the news “with sadness” and expressed his opinion “Solidarity to the relatives of the victims of this senseless tragedy”Current President Jair Bolsonaro, who will leave power on January 1, has yet to comment.

Two attacks on two schools in the same neighborhood of Aracruz took place this Friday During full class time.

According to Celante, the person responsible for the crime A young man He broke the lock on the door of the first school and went to the teacher’s room during the break between classes, where he opened fire. Semi-automatic rifle against teachers. At the second school, he shot three students, killing one and injuring two others, who, like others, were taken to nearby hospitals.

The governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande, confirmed the incident. The possible motivation of the youth, who is suspected to have been a student at one of those schools, is not yet known.Primary and Secondary Education.

Incidents of armed violence at schools in Brazil have been on the rise in recent years. On March 13, 2019, two former students He was shot dead Eight people, most of them students and staff, at a secondary school near São Paulo later committed suicide. On April 7, 2011, a 24-year-old former student opened fire at a school in Rio de Janeiro. 12 people were killed He injured many more before killing himself.

(With information from EFE, AFP and EuropaPress)

