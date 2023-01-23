Guillemo Lasso will not travel to Argentina to participate in the CELAC summit

Guillermo Lasso (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte. File)

President of Ecuador Guillermo Lazo, will not travel to Buenos Aires for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit, which begins on January 24. Despite the presence of the President It was announced last Friday, infobae Lasso confirmed that he will fulfill the official schedule in Quito.

Although Ecuador’s president will not attend the meeting, the country’s foreign minister, Juan Carlos HolguinYes, he will be present as he travels to Argentina from Quito this Monday afternoon.

A source in the Presidential Public Relations Department, when asked about Lasso’s presence in CELAC, said infobae The president has an official agenda to fulfill and if the agenda is in Quito, “Just because it’s going to be here.”

The news that Lasso will be staying in Ecuador comes as his administration receives the news Serious questions for a corruption conspiracy involving former government officials and the administration of public office involving the President’s brother-in-law.

Lasso has been on several official trips this month. Attended the inauguration of President Lula da Silva in Brazil. Lasso also attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and visited the Vatican where he met Pope Francis.

Venezuelans living in Argentina protested Maduro’s presence at the VII summit this Sunday. About a hundred demonstrators gathered in front of the Sheraton Hotel in the capital’s Retiro neighborhood, where the presidents are meeting. EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina



This Tuesday, when the region’s heads of state meet in Argentina, the Ecuadorian president will inaugurate an educational unit in Pedro Moncayo, north of Quito, and hold a meeting with young people in the capital.

Besides, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has announced that he will not travel to Argentina to participate in the SELAC summit. Although arrangements were made for his arrival.

“Over the past few hours, we have been informed undeniably of a plan within a plan The neo-fascist right“The intention is to carry out a series of attacks against our delegation led by the President,” a statement by the Chavista regime said.

With that in mind, the letter continues, the president made the “responsible decision” to send Foreign Minister Yuan Gil as head of the delegation “with instructions to carry the voice of the Venezuelan people.”

SELAC is made up of 33 member states and its creation with the then presidents of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, as its main promoters; Argentinean Nestor Kirchner and Bolivian Evo Morales.

Argentina is the host country for this week’s meeting, while the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, is using Selach’s interim presidency.

Continue reading: