Los ucranianos which escapes in the ciudad Irpína las afueras de Kiev, fueron sorprendidos This domingo is on the malana por los bombardeos de las firearms armadas rusas. As you can see, civiles are the most sought after items.

A unos 25 kilometers from the capital city of Ukraine, Irpin fue escenario de intensos combates in los ultimos das. El ejército ruso This is Kiev, ciodad donde habitabed alderodar 3,4 millones of people previo that que invasin provocara un ixodo masivo de civiles.

Civiles uraniums son atacados mentions escapan in Irpin

In medio de los estrundos, los residents Irpin corrier por las calles with your hijos, your equipajes and your mascotas minds with micros and autos to evacuate the zone . Los adult mayors who are queries of firearms for soldiers sold in Ukraine and other residents. All hear the explosions, which were delivered by the mortar, the civils for the protection of the protectors.

Familias civiles huyen de Irpin

Sequin report different medios internally, follower alos menus: a mujer and dos nios. The author with las imigenes who is rapidly viralizing the las redies sociales, Just keep track of the costs you have and if and when they expire.

Soldados Ukranians ayudan a familia que huye a cruzar el río Irpin en las afueras de Kiev, Ukrania, sábado 5 March 2022. Emilio Morenatti – AP

In paralelo, el jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense, Antony Blinkenyou have this entry CNN You have information about “my crebles” and your account “Crimean Guerra” Comes with Russia Durante on your invitations from Ukraine.

“Hemos Visto informs me about the creations of the deliberately contrived civiles, which constitute a crimino guerra”dijo Blinken in the program “State of the Union” CNNand who are Estados Unidos “examinaba” is this informative.

Individuals who misma familial yacen muertas en el suolo despuis de el ejircito ruso bombardeara el punto de evacuación de Irpin, el marzo 2022, en Irpin, Ukrania Europa Press News – Europa Press

El secretario estado estadounidense, which finds Moldavia tras an encuentro with autoridades in Polonia in the frontera with Ukrania, All you have to do is follow the “algine timeline”, which means Putin “establishes a perderla”.

“It simply came to our notice then. Tomar is a ciudad no significance that él (Putin) tomará los corazones and el alma del pueblo Ukrainian ” , express. “El pueblo ucraniano demostró que no sejará anexar y gobernar por vladimir putin o russia”, agregó Blinken.

06-03-2022 Un soldo ucraniano pas junto a los cadverus a una familia, que yacen en suelo despuas del bombardeo del ejercito ruso en el punto de evacuaciin de Irpin

In one of the most invasive countries in Ukraine, the avant-garde Russian sobre Kiev en norte persistent with bombardios sobre ciudades ucranians queens matrimonial civils, specialty Chernigov, or more than 150 klm of capital.

Según Naciones Unidas, More than 1,5 million people have abandoned Ukraine como refugiados and civiles civiles as a result of muertos.