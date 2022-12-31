Greta Thunberg’s final blow was teased to a scoffer | The activist mocked the arrest of British media outlet Andrew Tate

The story began on Tuesday. Andrew TateA British media influencer, climate change denier, misogynist and homophobe, He tried to make fun of Greta Thunberg. He asked for an e-mail to tell him everything his luxury cars pollute. The Swedish activist responded ironically: he sent him the address “energiadepenepequeñ”.[email protected]”. Doubling down on his bet, Tate filmed himself ordering pizza with a “non-recycled card.” But that’s when his joke ran out. From the pizza box, Romanian police discovered he was in Bucharest, where he had an arrest warrant for human trafficking and sexual abuse. He was arrested on Thursday. This Friday Greta finished her tidbits: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle pizza boxes.”

Then there was a dispute Tate, middleweight kickboxer and former British version of Big Brother —Also known for misogynistic and homophobic remarks-– posted a message to the young Swedish woman on Twitter last Tuesday, in which he showed off his sports cars.

“Hi Greta Thunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo (referring to the engine). My two Ferrari 812 race cars have 6.5L V12s. This is just the beginning. Please provide your email address so I can send it to you A complete list of my collection of cars and their major emissions“said Tate, who also had complaints of gender-based violence.

The post received nearly 200,000 likes on Twitter, but Thunberg had a response. Celebrated by more than 2 million users from all over the world.

“Yes, please enlighten me. Send me an email [email protected]“, answered the environmentalist and one of the most influential people in the world on global warming issues. In Spanish, the email address “Small penile potency[email protected]”.

In English-speaking countries, The phrase “Big Dick Energy” became popular (large penis potency) between males and females for reference For an enormous ego or attitude People are in different contexts. However, the young Swedish woman played with the sentence and accused the opposite: Must be very insecure.

On Wednesday, Tate continued Hit Thunberg again with debate: “Thank you, Greta Thunberg, for confirming with your email address that you have a small penis. I agree that you have to have a life.” But on Thursday, the jokes ran out for the media streamer. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Bucharest. Capital of Romania, accused Human trafficking.

Romanian newspaper I thought The US embassy in the European country was informed A complaint Female American citizen said who Detained on a Tate property without permission.

Dates appeared in court in the Romanian capital Bucharest this Friday after being accused of forcing several women into prostitution. Andrew and Tristan Tate They will be remanded in custody for 30 days..

“In early 2021, [los] Four suspects were framed An organized criminal group intent on committing the crime of human trafficking on the territory of Romania, but also in other countries,” prosecutors from the Romanian Organized Crime and Terrorism Investigation Directorate said in a statement dated Thursday.

The brothers, along with two Romans, were already detained, presumably Trafficking, recruitment and exploitation of women by forcing them to perform “obscene acts for the purpose of producing and disseminating such material” on the Internet.

Authorities have so far identified six alleged victims and several properties in the country have been raided as part of an investigation that began in April.

Tate, who moved to Romania with her brother a few years ago, appeared on TV show Big Brother in 2016 but was kicked out of the competition after the broadcast. A video shows him beating a woman. Your social networks Although Twitter recently reactivated their account, they were suspended for misogynistic statementsNow within the framework of new policies dictated by Elon Musk, the owner of the social network.

The icing on the cake, or should we say the olive on the pizza, was the fact that the Romanian police discovered that Tate was back in the country.

When he responded to Greta, he did so with a video of himself sitting in a room smoking a cigar. “Emission of Greenhouse Gases”, while blowing smoke out of his mouth, the video begins. “Actually, I’m mad at Greta. Please bring me the pizza (she says to the person who doesn’t appear in the video), but make sure the cardboard isn’t recycled,” Tate replied. activist. “I’m mad at Greta because she doesn’t realize she’s been duped, she doesn’t realize she’s a slave to the ‘Matrix.’ She thinks she’s doing good. Someone has to get her out of there,” he continues. Grabbing a pizza box from Jerry’s Pizza chain: An indication that he was in Romania at the time.

This Friday, Greta Thunberg presented him The final blow to the mocker who is done mocking: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle pizza boxes,” he wrote in a tweet that went viral again.