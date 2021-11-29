Govt-19: New restrictions on Omigran warning around the world | Minute by minute, reactions to the new variant of the corona virus

Italy: Sinstraps must be used outside in the Friuli area
On Italy – Where they were found Four with the new Omicron variant-, part Friuli Venezia Giulia entered the “Yellow Zone” category this Monday Or due to moderate risk against corona virus An increase in positive cases after six months.
The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, no longer announced it The use of Sinstrap outdoors is mandatory in this area.
United States: “We are on high alert”
Anthony Fossie, Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Adviser to the White House, He said they were wary in the United States of the emergence of the omigran variant of the corona virus.
“There are no confirmed cases (Omigron) but apparently we are on high alert,” Fassi said on the ABC program Good Morning America. Get ready for the worst. You have to be willing to do anything.
When it is agreed by the consultant Still “there’s a lot we don’t know” About the new variant, “One thing we do know is that those who are vaccinated do much better than those who are not, And especially when you have the reinforcement ”. Encouraging people to get vaccinated, he noted that boosters should be used now.
British Airways has suspended its flights to Hong Kong
British Airways has announced that it will make a “tough decision” to suspend flights to Hong Kong while reviewing the operational requirements of this route.
The airline apologized to customers who saw their travel plans changed, saying it was “supporting its employees who are currently isolated in Hong Kong”.
Hong Kong was one of the first places to record a corona virus infection with the Omigron variant.
Argentina: New requirements for travelers from Africa
Ordered by the National Government New requirements Those who wish to enter the country and have previously traveled to Africa.
Passengers entering Argentina must: Vaccination schedule Full; Negative PCR results Made in the country of birth 72 hours prior to arrival; Antigen testing Upon arrival in the country and Isolation And present on the tenth day Another negative PCR test. Non-resident foreigners must also submit Govit-19 Health Insurance, With the security of hospital admission services.
Kuros stressed the importance of the vaccine to reduce the impact of new types
Minister of Health of Buenos Aires, Fernon Kuiros confirmed that if “85 percent of the population could be kept immune,” the damage that new variants of the corona virus, such as Ómicron, could cause would be “less and less.”.
“We do not have definitive data, but first data indicate that the incidence of the disease is higher than the strains we have in circulation in the delta,” the minister said.
Quiros noted The importance of determining the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the new corona virus variant.
Scotland and Wales have called for eight days of isolation for those arriving in the UK
The Scottish and Welsh governments have asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for eight days of isolation for all newcomers to the UK., To stop the Omicron variant of the corona virus.
In a joint letter to Johnson, the Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and the Prime Minister of Welsh Mark Drakford requested that all foreign travelers be required. Isolate themselves for eight days and undergo PCR testing on the second and eighth day of arrival..
“We as four nations must work together and efficiently to take all reasonable measures to control the entry of the virus into the country and its spread,” they later told a news conference.
Until now, Six cases of Omigron variant have been found in Scotland, And three have been found in the UK.
G7 emergency meeting of health ministers to develop common plan
Health Ministers of the G7 Developing Countries -France, United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom- They will meet this emergency Monday to develop a common plan for detecting the occurrence of omigran variants.
The meeting was convened by a committee headed by the United Kingdom, one of the countries that has registered cases of diversity.
Restrictions back in the UK
The UK will return to control due to the corona virus from this Tuesday, before the first cases of the Omigran variant are detected in British territory. In addition, Boris Johnson’s government today called an “emergency” meeting of G7 health ministers to review the situation.
Sinstraps will be mandatory in stores and on public transport from tomorrow, and those involved in positive cases of the new variant of Govt-19 will be subject to 10 days of compulsory self-isolation, as well as new restrictions. Enter the United Kingdom. Passengers should be PCR at the end of the 2nd day and isolated until its results are available.
Health Minister Sajid Javed told the BBC today that the measures would help ensure that people can “enjoy Christmas with their families”. He promised that the government would act “quickly” and “proportionately”.
Scotland: Six cases were found to be unrelated to the epidemic
Six cases of omicron variant of corona virus have been detected in Scotland, Some of them No contact with expatriates. These cases are in addition to the three cases previously registered in the UK.
This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister of Scotland John Swinney “The extent of the social prevalence of this particular strain should be” And “this poses additional challenges for us to stop the spread.” Health officials will find close links to the positive to “establish the origin of the virus”.
Australia will not reopen its borders
The announcement was made by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Boundaries will not be reopened this December 1 for specific workers and students To prevent the spread of the new omigron variant of the corona virus.
“This is a temporary suspension Will ensure that Australia collects the information needed to better understand the Omigron variantThe Prime Minister explained.
The WHO warned that Omigron represents a “very high risk.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) released a document called The new Omicron variant of the corona virus represents the “greatest danger” to the world He also warned that there are still many who are unaware of this variation, especially of the real danger it reflects.
“Given Mutations that may give you the ability to escape the immune response, And gives you an advantage in terms of contagion, Ómicron is more likely to spread globally“, Refers to the system and adds that there are no more deaths with the new variant.
According to the WHO, “Based on these characteristics There may be Govt-19 spikes in the future, Which can have serious consequences. ”
“The use of travel restrictions on Africa is an attack on global unity.”
President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, It called on countries to lift sanctions “before further damage to our economies.”. Based on the increase in cases of omigran variant in South Africa and the detection of the virus in travelers from that country, various governments around the world have closed their borders to South African travelers.
“With the Omigron variant found in different parts of the world, The use of travel restrictions for Africa is an attack on global unityWHO Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said.
Japan closes its borders to foreign tourists
Japan That connects with the mandated countries Boundary closure for foreign tourists Faces the risk of Omicron variant of the corona virus
“We are going to ban (new) foreigners from entering the world from November 30,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Just three weeks ago, the government eased some restrictions.
