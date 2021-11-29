Govt-19: New restrictions on Omigran warning around the world | Minute by minute, reactions to the new variant of the corona virus

United States: “We are on high alert”

Anthony Fossie, Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Adviser to the White House, He said they were wary in the United States of the emergence of the omigran variant of the corona virus.

“There are no confirmed cases (Omigron) but apparently we are on high alert,” Fassi said on the ABC program Good Morning America. Get ready for the worst. You have to be willing to do anything.

When it is agreed by the consultant Still “there’s a lot we don’t know” About the new variant, “One thing we do know is that those who are vaccinated do much better than those who are not, And especially when you have the reinforcement ”. Encouraging people to get vaccinated, he noted that boosters should be used now.