Govit-19: New variant found in South Africa shows “great leap in evolution” of the virus

The new variant is mostly found in young people, with the lowest vaccination rate in South Africa

A The new variant of the corona virus is of concern, Its mutations show “great leap in evolution”, increasing new COVID-19 infections in South AfricaScientists said Thursday.

After observing an increase in infections in the province of Gauteng, the economic center of South Africa in the last 36 hours, Scientists found the B1.1.529 variant. So far, 22 positive cases have been identified in South Africa, According to the National Institute for Infectious Diseases of South Africa.

Since the onset of the epidemic, several types have emerged. Is the basic concern of the new variants Preventing progression against infection o si Control the effectiveness of the vaccine . South African scientists will meet with the World Health Organization’s technical team on Friday, Where the authorities will give you a letter of the Greek alphabet.

The Botswana Ministry of Health confirmed in a report that four cases of the new variant had been detected in fully vaccinated populations. All four were tested before their respective scheduled trips. A model carried by a South African passenger was also found in Hong KongSouth African scientists say.

With more than 1,200 new infections, South Africa has a much lower daily infection rate than Germany., New cases create a new wave. However, The density of mutations in this new variant raises fears that it may be highly contagious, Prompts scientists to raise the alarm in advance.

“This variation surprised us, it’s a huge leap in evolution, with many more mutations than we expected, especially after the very severe third wave of the delta,” he said. Tulio de Oliveira, Director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequence Site.

Variation B1.1.529 With more than 30 mutations in spike protein alone, there are “very abnormal mutation clusters”. De Oliveira confirmed. In the ACE2 receptor, the new variant of the protein, which helps to create the entry point of the corona virus to infect human cells, contains ten mutations. In comparison, beta variant three, delta variant two, he clarified.

By showing mutations that can counteract neutralization, Scientists are also unclear about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the new variant.. This variation shares similarities with lambda and beta, which are associated with an inherent detachment of the immune system, said Richard Lessels, an epidemiologist at the KwaZulu-Natal Discovery and Research Series site.

“We are concerned that this variant has not only improved its spreadability, but has spread more efficiently. It may override certain areas of the immune system and the defenses we have“, Lessels added.

The new variant is most often found among young people, who have the lowest vaccination rate in South Africa.. The country’s health minister, Dr Joe Pahla, said more than a quarter of people between the ages of 18 and 34 were vaccinated.

Cases of the new variant are concentrated mainly in the country’s economic center, especially in the capital, Pretoria. It was “a matter of time” before the virus spread across the country. Schools are closed and families are getting ready to travel for the holidays. Fahla finished.

