Governments are reducing Govt isolation to mitigate the economic consequences of the new wave

Faced with a wave of infectious Omicron variants of COVID-19, More and more governments around the world are easing the rules of isolation for the sick And his contacts to avoid economic stagnation.

High doses of omicron can cause infections and As a result, work stoppages and isolation greatly affect communities, Although not accompanied by the acceleration of infections, at this time, the mortality increases.

Europe, the current epicenter of the epidemic, is facing Unprecedented number of infections: More than 4.9 million cases have been reported in the last seven days , By calculation, 59% more than the previous week AFP Saturday.

In total, There are more than 100 million cases in Europe Since the virus was discovered in December 2019.

In Latin America, Ecuador announced on Saturday that it would end with 24,287 infections in the last month of 2021, more than double the number reported in November (9,513) and three times in October (7,556).

Meanwhile, in France, where more than a million cases have been detected in the last seven days, A relaxation in the rules isolating victims was announced on Sunday And their contacts are a way of preserving the socio-economic life of the country.

As per the rules coming into force on Monday, Positive individuals who have been fully vaccinated should be isolated for seven days Instead of ten, it can be reduced to five if the next test is negative.

Those who were in contact with them They should not be isolated if there is a complete vaccination schedule.

Change of destiny Ensure “control of epidemics while protecting socio-economic life” The French Ministry of Health explained in a statement.

Living with the virus

In the United Kingdom, with records of epidemics, said Health Secretary Sajid JavedOr there will be new restrictions, except for the “absolute last attempt”.

Just before Christmas, The British government reduced the number of isolated days from ten to seven For those who have been vaccinated against the corona virus.

“Restricting our freedom must be a complete last resort and the British believe we will do everything we can to prevent it,” Javed wrote in an article in the Daily Mail.

Added that “I’m sure we’ll give ourselves the best chance of living with the virus.” The British Ministry of Health is responsible for UK health policy, not the other United Kingdom, which has taken new regulatory measures in the face of the Omigron variant.

For its part, the Health Commission Switzerland decided on Friday that it could reduce the isolation of cantons from ten to seven days For those in contact with a victim.

In Latin America, countries such as Argentina have already announced changes in isolation protocols for patient and close contact.

There were fears of an economic downturn Spain decided last Wednesday to reduce the isolation of victims of COVID-19 Seven days instead of ten, to balance public health and economic growth, according to government President Pedro Sanchez.

On the same day, Argentina made a similar decision to reduce its economic impact A record burst of epidemics. Portugal did it on Friday.

Canceled flights

South Africa calculates It had already crossed the peak of the Ómicron wave and lifted the night curfew order on December 31st. Valid for 21 months.

“We are looking for a balance between the lives of the people, their livelihoods and the goal of saving lives,” explained Montley Kungupele, the president’s minister.

In response to the penetrating impact of Omigron, World aviation has encountered many obstacles.

Pilots and crew members had to be isolated due to Covit-19 infections or contact with infected people, leading airlines to cancel flights.

In the United States on Saturday, bad weather added to the unrest caused by a wave of infections, About 2,660 flights were canceled, more than half of them worldwide, According to the FlightAware site.

Control the absence, avoid barriers and shortages, The administration of President Joe Biden decided on Monday to reduce the period of isolation Ten to five days is recommended for people with Covit-19 disease who are asymptomatic.

(With information from AFP)

