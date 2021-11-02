Google Pay – Apps on Google Play

Google Pay is a secure, simple and effective payment application. With Google Pay, you can:– Pay at your favorite places– Send and receive money immediately– Receive rewards for daily payments

In India, make UPI transactions or pay for mobile recharges, bills and businesses with Google Pay, the simple and secure payment application provided by Google.

Connect to all the payment needs of the millions of Indians who use Google Ghost. Recommend friends, get the latest offers and rewards when paying.

+ Multi-layer security from your bank and Google

The hard earned money is kept safe in your bank account and you have control over the money that comes out of your bank account *. With a world-class security system to help detect fraud and hacking, we are committed to keeping your money safe and working with your bank to protect your payment information wherever you shop online or offline.

Every transaction is protected by your UPI PIN, and your account can be protected by a device lock system such as your fingerprint.

* Google Pay works with all banks in India that support BHIM UPI.

+ Convenient payment of water, broadband, electricity, landline, gas and more

You only need to link your Pillar accounts once, we remind you to pay your bill in a few taps. Google Pay works with pillars across the country.

+ Discover the latest prepaid recharge plans and easily recharge your mobile plan

Recharge any prepaid mobile in less steps. Find the best and latest recharge plans in one go.

You can recharge your DTH connections at all providers.

+ Check your bank account balance

You do not need to go to the bank or ATM to see your bank balance and you can quickly check the balance of your bank account at any time.

+ Reward available

Recommend to friends, get offers, and get cash rewards in your bank account when making payments.

+ QR code payment

Pay by phone with a QR code scanner at your favorite offline nearby stores and merchants.

+ Order flights, bus tickets and food

Order your favorite food and book your trip with ease of use. Partners include Zomato, redBus, Goibibo, MakeMyTrip.

+ Quick and secure payment with your debit and credit cards

Combine your debit and credit cards with ** on Google Pay and use:

– Online charges (on mobile recharges or in your favorite online merchant apps like Myntra). When you check out, look for the Google Pay logo or use your Google Pay UPI ID.

– Offline charges (by tapping your phone on NFC terminals in offline stores)

** The service expands across banking providers and card network providers. Visa cards are currently available from Axis Bank (Credit / Debit), HDFC Bank (Credit / Debit), ICICI Bank (Credit), SBI (Credit) and SCP (Credit / Debit).

+ Book IRCTC train tickets

All you need is your IRCTC account and Google Pay handling the rest with Tatkal bookings and instant cash back support!

Buy, sell, gift and earn + 24K gold

Trade gold securely with direct market prices with MMTC-PAMP support. Gold can be safely deposited in the gold locker at Google Pay or delivered to your home as gold coins. New! You can now gift gold to friends and receive gold as Google Pay rewards.

+ Send and receive money directly from your bank account to any bank account, including those not on Google Pay, via UPI Transfers

No need to worry about reloading wallets and you don’t have to do extra KYC.

Using NPCI’s (National Payments Corporation of India) BHIM Unified Payments Interface (BHIM UPI), money transfers through Google Pay are simple and secure. To use this version of Google Pay, you must have an Indian bank account linked to your phone number.