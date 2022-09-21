Good news for US visa processors

America One of the countries in need visa To enter the country, to emigrate or for tourism. In this sense, the US Embassy Activated as new turning Argentina is one that does Renewal of their visasThat is, he provided them Advance your appointments For the next few days.

By email, The American Embassy Those people were informed about this new block face-to-face changes. It should be noted that these new quotas They did not include first-time practitioners.

Los Procedures Renewing or applying for visas to travel to the US has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed all processes within the embassy. In mid-May, the embassy Mark Ellis “That will take us Normalizes remaining services for more than one year“.

How to process a visa to enter the US?

New Appointments for United States Visa: Who Can Book?

The American Embassylocated Off. Columbia 4300 (CABA), implemented new changes exclusively for Argentinians renewing their visas. That is, it does not cover those who want to undergo the procedure for the first time.

Advancement of these appointments is applicable only to those seeking renewal Non-immigrant visaare calls B1 and B2 visas “Travel and Business” entry permits.

Visa to enter the United States

In this way, Argentinians should check:

The purpose of travel is to enter the United States By Commercial Oh blazer

They plan to stay in the country limited time

Must reside outside the United States and other duties which ensure their return at the end of the visit

What is the difference between B1 and B2 visas?

Scenario B1 : is a non-immigrant visa Business activities . It is suitable for: participating in negotiations, attending conferences, signing contracts, meeting with suppliers, etc.

: is a non-immigrant visa . It is suitable for: participating in negotiations, attending conferences, signing contracts, meeting with suppliers, etc. Visa B2: is a nonimmigrant visa requirement Tourist activitiesTime off, visiting relatives, friends, or receiving medical treatment.

How to Apply for an Appointment to Get a Nonimmigrant Visa from the United States

Management process Non-immigrant visa It takes place at the Consular Section of the US Embassy in Buenos Aires. For those who already have a system that needs to be updated Visa B1/B2Candidates can make appointment in advance by entering Embassy website.

If you don’t have a turn, you can on the same side Consult when Shifts available.

Who can get a US visa?

According to the official website of the US Embassy, ​​there are two types of visas: Immigrants and non-immigrants.

Immigrant visa

The person must have a relationship with a US citizen Petition before process is approved It may also be requested by those who meet any of these requirements:

Spouse of a US citizen

Engaged to live in the US by marrying a US citizen

Family members of United States citizens and/or lawful permanent residents of the United States.

Employment migrants

Diversity is the diaspora

green card Lost or misplaced

Immigrant visa and non-immigrant visa

Non-immigrant visa

The United States offers several types of nonimmigrant visas:

Visitor visas for pleasure or business : People who wish to undertake tourism activities or have conferences/business to attend in the US get this visa.

: People who wish to undertake tourism activities or have conferences/business to attend in the US get this visa. Visas for students and exchange visitors : Awarded to participants in certain educational and cultural exchange programs.

: Awarded to participants in certain educational and cultural exchange programs. Temporary Worker Visas: They are issued to people who have specific skills or who meet the requirements to work in the United States on a temporary basis. Your employer must file a petition on your behalf with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in order for you to obtain a work permit.

USA: What documents are required to apply for a visa?

For any type of North American visa, the following documents are required:

Current passport Valid for travel to USA. The passport is valid for at least six months beyond the period of stay in the United States.

Valid for travel to USA. The passport is valid for at least six months beyond the period of stay in the United States. Previous previous passport and with United States Visa And apply.

And apply. Confirmation page DS-160 .

. A 5 x 5 color photo cm taken in previous 6 months

cm taken in previous 6 months Foreigners residing in Argentina must submit a photocopy in days From both sides.

