Gold teeth: The gruesome discovery reflects the horrors of the Russian occupation of Ukraine

A torture chamber was discovered in Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities a The torture chamber In a small town in the Kharkiv region, the brutal methods of Russian troops against the people are evident.

This fact was condemned by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, which posted a tweet showing a gas mask and a box full of gold teeth.

“A gas mask placed over the head of a victim buried alive, wrapped in a smoking cloth. And a box of gold dental crowns. A Mini Auschwitz. How many more would there be in occupied Ukraine?” Ukrainian authorities posted on Twitter.

The discovery will reveal where Russian troops hang people.

Ukrainian authorities found a box full of gold teeth taken from victims

According to a member of the Ukrainian security forces, neighbors near the site reported hearing screams from a house all the time. When they searched the place, they found a basement where Ukrainian citizens and soldiers were trapped.

Besides a gas mask and a box full of gold teeth, officers found a dildo and rope cables. The police know the names of some of the Ukrainian soldiers who were tortured and killed by the Russians.

These facts became known after the Russian troops began to withdraw from the occupied territories Eastern Ukraine. By the end of September, Ukrainian forces found mass graves.

This gas chamber was used for torture by the Russian forces

“Bottoms, cages and a lot of pain – this is prison-torture in liberated Kubyansk,” said Pravda Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister. The message on his social network profile was accompanied by horror images: Putin’s torture cages in Ukraine.

Photographs of a dark basement show the metal dungeons where Russian soldiers kept their prisoners and where torture took place. War crimes This was done by Moscow after the invasion last February.

Kubyansk It is a strategic point as it is connected by rail to other important points of the country. “Russian troops immediately entered our village. They entered without a fight; there were no Ukrainian soldiers and the mayor surrendered the town,” said Yulia Petrova, a survivor of the Russian terror.

Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation into the discovery.

In his testimony, he confirmed that very bad things happen in the basement of administrative buildings. “They kept people there. When you went there, your hair stood on end because you heard inhuman screams. Women’s and men’s voices. It’s scary to even imagine what they did to make people scream like that.

Jerashchenko’s revelations come on top of other chilling discoveries by Ukrainian troops in recaptured territory. According to Kiev, Moscow set up torture camps against civilians in the basements of buildings in all its occupied cities.

According to the head of the police intelligence department, the Kremlin military tortured civilians who collaborated with Ukrainian soldiers there.

Torture centers were discovered after Russia withdrew from several towns in Kharkiv



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “widespread” use of torture in “occupied” Ukrainian territories, while comparing them to Nazis in Germany.

“More than ten torture chambers have already been discovered in the liberated areas of the Kharkiv region, in various towns and cities. Torture was a widespread practice in the occupied territory. That’s what the Nazis did. That’s what the Russians do.”Zelensky condemned.

“When the occupants fled, they also threw away their torture devices. Even at Koschai Lopan Regional Railway Station, they found a torture chamber and found electric torture devices. It’s just a railway station!” He added that.

