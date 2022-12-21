Germany will facilitate entry of foreign workers due to lack of skilled workers

Germany wants to ease the entry of skilled foreign workers

years ago Germany It suffered from local labor shortages that undermined its economic activity, and over time, sought to fill this shortage with workers from other European countries. In this case, he has issued a new notification Flexibility to facilitate the entry of non-European citizens Those seeking professional advancement.

This will be done through a points system comparable to green card The United States and the big innovation is that it will allow non-European citizens to enter Germany. Find a jobThat is, without requiring a guarantee from a German employer.

This permission is called “Chance Card”For those who own it Technical or professional title Experienced, under 35 years of age and German language proficiency.

To get a permit, you must prove that you have sufficient funds to pay for the period of your job search, i.e. a full year. Temporary and occasional jobs can be done during this time and while looking for a permanent job.

The exact number of visas the German government will issue is currently unknown, with it expected to decide later this year based on the demands of its economy.

The German government helps recognize multiple citizenships and facilitate naturalization

German companies need new employees, according to data from the country’s trade associations. Around 56% of German companies see their businesses at risk due to a lack of human resources, which is why the country is looking to add around 250,000 employees.

“For many companies, finding qualified workers is an existential issue,” the German labor minister stressed. Hubertus HeilAt a union-employer seminar devoted to this topic.

Germany has a labor shortage that it seeks to fill with foreign workers

The German authorities produced a document in which they indicated that Germany should be viewed as “a”. Attractive immigration country In International Competition for Skilled Workers”, according to RFI.

General immigration conditions should be improved so that “foreign skilled workers and their families want to live and work in Germany,” the text added.

To attract foreigners, Germany offers recognition through this visa Simplification of multiple citizenship and naturalizationThus, an Argentine can naturalize in Germany “after five years of residence, and especially after three years in successful assimilation cases.”

Social democratic government Olaf ScholesTogether with the “Greens” and the Liberals, the coalition plans to present the proposal in the coming months to start the process of receiving foreign workers to strengthen the German economy.

However, industry experts are said to have criticized the proposed system as still too bureaucratic and emphasizing degrees and certificates rather than applicants’ practical skills. It should be resolved.

