From alpha to omigran: all varieties appeared in areas with low number of vaccines

Vaccination against any disease not only prevents people from catching it, but also prevents them from developing severe forms and dying. And COVID-19 is no exception. However, the appearance of variants of the new corona virus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) describes as “worrying”, has common characteristics that worry experts.

Viruses are changing, it is known. Some, like the flu, are doing so at a pace that every year the most vulnerable people need to be vaccinated. Others, like the disease that causes Govt-19, are being studied closely by scientists around the world to learn more about it and how to control it.

Variations form when mutations that lead to mutations in the genetic code that lead to mutations far beyond the initial virus accumulate. In the case of Ómicron, to name a few, it is noteworthy that it has one of the highest number of mutations ever in the key protein S to infect an organism.

Although experts are responsible for making it clear that having more mutations does not make it more dangerous, the truth is The second variant found in South Africa after beta is the Ómicron. Both have a shared mutation, which makes them more contagious, although the delta without it eventually won.

The first cause of concern since the outbreak of the epidemic was alpha, discovered in the UK a year ago, which soon dominated. Then Gamma (recorded in Brazil) and Delta (in India, which still dominates many parts of the world to this day).

Vaccination against any disease does not prevent people from catching it, but prevents it from developing severe forms (Reuters)

Everyone was told they had one thing in common: they occurred where vaccination was scarce. As for Omigran and Beta, they appeared in the worst-vaccinated area. Only 7% of the population of the African continent is vaccinated. More than 25% of South Africa’s population is vaccinated, and there is significant reluctance on the part of the population to be vaccinated.

It is the country with the highest number of people immunocompromised due to HIV (about 20% of young people in South Africa are affected), so it is true that many people – even if vaccinated – are not adequately protected. Experts.

A review of each

When alpha appeared in the UK, vaccination had not yet begun in Europe. As cases began to increase, the immunization campaign did not begin, initially focusing on vaccinating the most vulnerable and the elderly, resulting in a viral wave across much of the continent.

Something similar happened in Delta: it appeared in India between April and May, one of the most populous countries in the world most severely affected by Govt disease. It did so when only 3% of its population was fully vaccinated Our world in data.

In Brazil, when the gamma variant was detected, more than 2% of the population was in full form by the end of March., When it recorded 3,000 deaths a day. The immunization rate has risen to 65%, thanks to the strong primary care system.

For all these, health officials around the world are emphasizing the need for the vaccine because, according to them, fewer people are being vaccinated, and the more the virus continues to spread, the more variations will appear and the more it will be. Ending the infection.

To that end, the EU has donated a total of 116 million doses to date, most through bilateral agreements. Through the Covax mechanism, the UN initiative, another 71 million has been allocated, but still 236 million are pending distribution, according to social sources La Vanguardia newspaper explained.

However, the vaccine donation process is not easy.

When donations are effective, Kovacs is responsible for communicating with the countries that require and accept the dose, but The political context of each must be taken into account because there is a parallel regulatory issue, which has led to some vaccines not being approved in some countries and delaying their adoption.

In addition, some doses, such as Pfizer or Modern Messenger RNA, must be kept at extremely low temperatures in non-frozen freezers in some countries, and this is another barrier to overcome.

