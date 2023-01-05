Francis’ move “broke the heart” of Benedict XVI, according to his private secretary

Rome.- In a statement that made a big noise yesterday in the Vatican Funeral of Joseph RatzingerPrivate Secretary to Benedict XVI, The German Archbishop Georg GänsweinHe expressed that in an interview In July 2021, the pope emeritus disliked the decree by which Pope Francis decided to limit as much as possible the use of the mass in Latin..

That document “It hit him so hard, I think it broke Pope Benedict’s heart.”Gänswein, in an interview with the German Catholic newspaper “Die Tagespost”, said, Motu Proprio “Guardian of Tradition”“To promote unity and unity of the Church” of July 16, 2021. With this speech, Francis canceled “Summorum Pontificum” Along with its predecessor, Benedict XVI In 2007 he rehabilitated the mass through this old rite in Latin, created by Saint Pius V after the Council of Trent (1542-1563) and revived by John XXIII in 1962.

In this file photo, Pope Francis embraces Pope Emeritus XVI before an event in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on September 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

To reconcile the liturgical reform of 1970 with the undigested traditional sectors, the result of the Second Vatican Council – it represented a great revolution of the masses speaking in national languages, facing the priesthood, not with their backs. -, Benedict XVI indicated at the time that it was possible Tridentine Mass in Latin for “extraordinary form”., without having to ask permission from the bishop to celebrate it. It was a way to get closer to the ultra-Orthodox followers of French bishop Marcel Lefebvre, who split from Rome in 1988 and died for other reasons.

But after 13 years, Francisco decided to retreat. After appointing the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) a “Capillary” consultation with bishops around the world, who sent a questionnaire entitled “Traditional Custotis”, established that there is only “one” form of the Roman Rite, the “Lex Oranti”, the liturgical books promulgated by Saints Paul VI and John Paul II, according to the Second Vatican Council. Y It decreed that those wishing to celebrate mass with the ancient rite in Latin must be approved by the bishop of that place.Following the directives of the Holy See.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 2022 Thursday, December 1, 2022 Thursday, December 1, 2022 Ratzinger Prize winners Joseph Halevi Horowitz Weiler, left, right, meet at the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican’s Mater Ecclesia Monastery. The president of the Left Foundation, Father Federico Lombardi, and fourth-in-line Bishop George Conswein, Benedict XVI’s longtime private secretary. (Photo by J. Ratzinger Vatican Foundation via AP)

The bishop must control that the groups following this ancient rite “do not exclude the legality of the liturgical reform, the decrees of Vatican II and the Magisterium of the Supreme Pontiffs”, and indicate where the ancient rite should be. A Mass that cannot be celebrated in any way in a parish church.

As the Pope then explained, That consultation brought to light a dangerous situation that led to drastic changeThis prompted him to intervene for the good and unity of the Church.

Conswein, 66, has also written a book about her life with Benedict, which is due out soon. Daily Mail He explained, “To help those who have found a home in the Old Mass to find an inner peace, to find a liturgical peace, and to distance them from Lefebvre.”

“If you think how many centuries the ancient mass has been a source of spiritual life and nourishment for so many saints, it is impossible to imagine that it has nothing more to offer. And let’s not forget all the young people who were born after the Second Vatican Council and know nothing about the drama surrounding it. Take away this treasure from the people, why?” He wondered.

“I guess I can’t say I’m comfortable with it.”He added that already at that time, in July 2021, the upper limit for the use of the Latin mass decreed by Francis among conservative factions of the Catholic Church had fallen badly.