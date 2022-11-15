Four American college students were found dead at home

University of Idaho students found dead

Police are investigating the deaths of four students University of IdahoThe discovery was made on Sunday in a house near the campus.

Moscow police found the bodies around noon yesterday when they responded to a report of an unconscious man, according to a statement from the city.

The mayor of the small town where four students were found dead said the “senseless” incident was a reminder that violence can happen anywhere.

The police department has released few details about the deaths, which have been named “The Murders”.

The victims were identified Ethan ChapinFrom Conway, a 20-year-old youth; Madison Mohan21, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; At the sauna Kernod, 20, Avondale, Arizona; Y Kaylee GoncalvesAge 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

In a press release Monday, Mayor Art Betts said only limited information could be shared without impeding the police investigation.

“This tragedy is a reminder that senseless acts of violence can happen anywhere, anytime, and that we are not immune to such events in our society,” Bedge wrote. “Today we mourn for the lost and the left behind.”

Police do not believe there is an “active threat” to the community, the University of Idaho wrote in a news release. The university has added additional security personnel to help with the school’s “Safe Walks” program, which allows students and staff to sign up to have a bodyguard accompany them as they walk around campus.

Officials have released few details about the investigation or the cause of death.

“Details are scarce in this investigation. At this time, no one is in custody,” the police department wrote in a press release. “Moscow police do not believe there is a social risk based on the information gathered during the preliminary investigation.”

The house where they were found (Zack Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department and to respect the privacy of the victim’s family and friends.

Brian Nickerson, fire chief of the Moscow Volunteer Fire and EMS Department, said police were the first to arrive at the home. The fire department and EMS first responders did not enter or remove anyone from the scene, Nickerson said.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the University of Idaho was notified today of the deaths of four students who lived off campus,” the University of Idaho president said. Scott Green, In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday night. “Out of respect for these colleagues, statewide and online classes are canceled on Monday, November 14.”

The university said students will have counselors at the campus counseling center, while employees can access help through the Employee Assistance Program. Green urged people to contact their classmates or colleagues if they are concerned about them.

“An event of this magnitude can have a significant impact on the disadvantaged,” Green wrote. “We must unite and help each other.”

Shortly after the bodies were found, the university advised students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no serious threat to others in the area.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the department.

Moscow City is a close-knit college town nestled in the mountains of north-central Idaho, about 80 miles southeast of Spokane, Washington.

This was stated by the university Chapin He was a freshman and member of the Sigma Chi fraternity in Kernod She was a junior majoring in marketing and a member of the Pi Beta Phi fraternity. Need permission A senior, he also majored in marketing Goncalves He is a general studies senior, the university said.

(With information from AP)

