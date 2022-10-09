Former Russian president’s warning echoes after Crimean bridge explosion: “The day of reckoning will come”

There was an explosion Car bomb on strategic bridge in Crimea alerted the entire international community. What that means for Russia’s immediate pretensions is that it now sees the transit of military supplies destined for its troops affected, but And the implications it will have on the medium and long-term decisions that Vladimir Putin may take from now on.

Without going further, many people remembered the words of the former Russian president today Dmitry MedvedevHe warned in July that an eventual offensive in Crimea would signal the coming of “the final judgment”. “The consequences are obvious. If something like that happens, the day of reckoning will come soon for all of them. It will be very fast and hard.” The current deputy head of the country’s Security Council said during a meeting with World War II veterans in Volgograd, earlier in Stalingrad.

Any aggression by a NATO member state on the Crimean peninsula could be a threat to Medvedev, who also warned other countries “feeding the regime” in Kiev with money and weapons. A declaration of war on Russia leading to “World War III”..

“For us, Crimea is part of Russia. Any attempt to invade Crimea is a declaration of war against our country” the former Russian president told the news website Arguments and facts.

An explosion on a bridge crossing the Kerch Strait killed at least three people and added tension to the conflict that began in February this year. that is, Although Kiev did not claim responsibility for the attack, many members of the government led by Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated it.. These reactions led the spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy, Maria Zaharova, to weigh in on the incident. A model of the “terrorist nature” of the Ukrainian authorities. Vladimir Konstantinov, head of the Crimean Assembly, a regional parliament set up by Russia, immediately denounced the plot as a coup by “Ukrainian thugs”.

Meanwhile, Russian deputy Oleg Morozov asked today A “correct” answer And stressed: “Otherwise, these types of terrorist attacks will multiply.” Since the start of the war, there have been several explosions at Russian military installations on the peninsula, which Ukraine did not claim responsibility for until months later.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov soon told the company Rhea Novosti Putin ordered the creation of a government commission to clarify the facts. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had “opened a criminal investigation into the Crimean bridge incident”. According to preliminary reports, “a truck exploded in the car area of ​​the Crimean bridge this morning, setting fire to seven fuel tanks on a train bound for the peninsula,” the group said. “As a result, two lanes partially collapsed.”he added.

At first, Oleg Kryuchkov, a Russian regional official, said an object believed to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and immediately brought traffic to a standstill. Later, however, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee, cited by local agencies, noted It was clear that it was a car bomb and the track was damaged. Also, seven railway tankers bound for Crimea caught fire.

