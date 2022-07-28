For the first time, the image and record of the suicide driver who stole the Embassy of Israel by order of Iran and Hezbollah

Muhammad Nur Al-Din Nuer Al-Din was recruited in the Triple Frontera

El informe del Mossad sobre el atentado contra la Embajada de Israel aporta un dato clave: la identidad y la imagen del suicida conductor. Se trata de Muhammad Nur Al-Din Nuer Al-Din, a Lebanese born on January 3, 1966. At the time of the attack, on March 17, 1992, he was just 24 years old, the average age of a low-ranking member of Islamic Jihad, the arm of Hezbollah.

Muhammad lived several years in Foz de lguazú, Brazil.

“Following the Arab tradition, people receive their name based on three names: His personal name (Muhammad), his father’s name (Nur Al-Din) and his surname (Nur Al-Din). De aquí que su nombre completo según los registros era Muhammad Nur Al-Din Nuer Al-Din”, detalla el informe en la página 26. Y también menciona las posibles identidades de su madre (Fatma/Fatima Yunes) y de sus tres hermanos: Ali Noureddine, Nimer Nur Al-Din Nur Al-Din and Hadi Nur Al-Din Nur Al-Din.

El mismo documento, al que tuvo acceso Infobae, aporta una photo del suicida. This image was published in November 1992 in the Lebanese newspaper AI-AHD, where it was affirmed that he had died in the war in Serbia. El aviso fúnebre invited us to remember a “hero of Islam” in the Templo de Nuestra Señora del Floral, in the town of Zikak El Blat. Sin embargo, the Israeli agency assures that “a familiar (of Muhammad) recognized that he was the driver of the car bomb that exploded in the Israeli embassy in Argentina in 1992”.

El nombre del suicida casi no figuraba en los expediente judiciales. Según pudo saber este medio, apenas hubo una mención en un legajo paralelo a la causa de la AMIA, por entonces a cargo de Juan José Galeano. Ese legajo investigaba las actividades en la Triple Frontera.

In Foz de Iguazú, Muhammad would have been recruited by a person identified as Farouk El-Omeiri, who had close ties with Hezbollah. Then, the young man was transferred to Buenos Aires by a member of Islamic Jihad.

Between the 14th and the 17th of March, José Salman El Reda, the brother of Samuel El Reda, who has a valid arrest warrant for the AMIA attack, occupied the suicide station in a “safe house” and took him to recognize the parking lot where he was hiding the car. Bomba. Juntos también habría estudiado el recorrido hasta la puerta de la embajada.

De acuerdo a la causa judicial de la Embajada, José Salman El Reda, había sido detenido y procesado por la justicia federal de Rosario for an important quantity of falsified dollars – known as “super dollars”, which finance terrorist activities.

Samuel El Reda has participated in the attack on the Embassy and has asked for capture for the attack on the AMIA

According to the intelligence service of Israel, el 17 de marzo a las 14:42 el joven suicida libanés retiró la camioneta del estacionamiento located en la calle Cerrito (entre Juncal y Arenales), y condujo hasta la puerta de la embajada. Tardó entre 4 y 5 minutos hasta llegar a Arroyo 916.

The judicial investigation confirmed that there were 22 dead: nine employees and functionaries of the Embassy, ​​three bricklayers and two plumbers, one taxi driver and three pedestrians, one priest from a nearby church and three elderly people who stayed in a residence a few meters away. Sus nombres quedaron retratados en una placa en la plaza seca que se levantó en el lugar del attack.

Para el Mossad, no hay dudas sobre la participation de un conductor suicida. “Cabe señalar que Hezbollah used to make frequent use of terrorists and/or suicide conductors in the decades of the 80s and 90s. 1983. Otro ejemplo destacado es por supuesto el atentado a la AMIA perpetrado por Hezbollah y los iraníes en Buenos Aires en 1994, y el atentado fallido de Hezbollah (Jihad Islámica) contra la embajada israelí en Bangkok, Thailand, en marzo de 1994″, says el informe.

El conductor suicida (below a la derecha) aparece como parte de la unidad operativa en Buenos Aires

The agency of Israeli intelligence is also forceful about the participation of Iran. “From all the information that has accumulated during the years dedicated to investigating the two attacks perpetrated in Buenos Aires, it appears that these were committed through the cooperation of Iran and Hezbollah. “Estas dos partes se unieron y aprovecharon las vantageas relativas de cada de ellas, para logar su comtoto, causando multiples víctimas fatales y cientos de hurtos”, soistene el Mossad. Y aggregate: “Iran was the one who decided, authorized and assisted, and “Hezbollah”, through its “Aparato de Jihad Islámica” was the operational arm, converting the decision into an action, putting into practice the attacks that caused the death and injuries of numerous people. personas inocentes”.

El coche bomba, siempre según el informe de 42 páginas, se habría preparado en una casa located en la province de Buenos Aires, en un lugar un identificado. La persona encargada de alquilar esa vivienda habría sido Samuel El Reda. Lo hizo mediate un documento falso a nombre de un ciudadano brasileño identificado como Antonio Hadad.

Las parts de la camioneta rescatadas en el lugar del atentado

El Mossad assures that this document was sent in 1989 and would have been used in the preparation of both attacks. ”Samuel El-Reda tramitó esta cédula en June 1989, posiblemente por intermedio de soborno, en Brasil. Es decir, existe una alta probabilidad de que el operativo Samuel El-Reda haya hecho uso de esta cédula brasilera para realizar misiones logísticas, en miras a los atentados del ’92 y del ’94″, agrega el informe.

“In multiple publications Al Reda was described as a Lebanese who emigrated to Colombia in 1987 and was ‘converted to Islam’. Esas publicaciones son falsas. El Reda y su hermano pertenecen a una familia Shiíta religiosa de gran tamaño del Líbano, y Salman/Samuel proviene de una aldea Shiíta located en Bent Jbeil, al sur del Líbano. El mencionado nació en esa aldea el 5 de junio de 1963″, dice el informe del Mossad en la página 18.

The building rented by El Reda was also used to guard the explosives. “El pago del alquiler se hacía por adelantado, en dollars y en efectivo. Es lógico pensar que quien le alquiló a Salman el inmueble conoce su rostro ya que ha sido publicado, pero ha no ha acudido las authorities, perhaps out of fear. This person is innocent, y no tiene ninguna connexion con Hezbollah, simplemente alquilo ese inmueble a una persona que hizo un buen pago por el mismo”, soistene el Mossad.

The preparation of the explosives was awarded to engineer Malek Ubeid, nicknamed “Houssam”. Esa persona estuvo en Buenos Aires previo al atentado y abandonedó el país luego del mismo.

El ingeniero Malek Ubeid, apodado como “Houssam”, se habría incargado de condicionar la camioneta con los explosivos.

The transportation of the car bomb to the parking lot was in charge of El Reda and Mohammad Shourba.

La camionera Ford F-100, tal como estableció la Justicia argentina, fue comprada el 24 de febrero de 1992 en una agencia de autos located at Juan B. Justo 7537. El encargado de esta taska habría sido Hussein Karaky, another member of the cell. To acquire the vehicle, he used a photocopy of a Brazilian document number 34031567, the name of Da Luz Elias Ribeiro.

Según el relato del owner de la agency, el comprador adujo que se dedicaba a la venda de autos y que la camioneta estaba destinada a una persona que residedía en la ciudad de Mar Del Plata. On the day of operation Karaky was in the agency twice, with a difference of six hours. En la segunda utilizó anteojos de sol y una boina para taparse la cara.

The investigation judicial por el atentado never had detainees and in the last years accumulated little progress. Two arrest warrants ordered in 2015 by the Supreme Court of Justice and a series of exhortations to the exterior were the last moves.

Passarón 30 años.