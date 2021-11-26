Five years after Fidel Castro’s death, Cuba pays tribute to him The commemoration of the revolutionary leader began with an emotional ceremony at the University of Havana

The Cuban government paid various tributes this Thursday To Fidel Castro, the former president and revolutionary leader His fifth anniversary, With a ceremony on the stairs of the University of Havana and the opening ceremony of a center to preserve the work and thought of the maximum commander of the Cuban Revolution. Many Cuban leaders and the island’s leading companies, including the official press, commemorated his work and appeared on social media with slogans such as #Fidelvive and #FidelPorSiempre.

“Fidel is irreplaceable and people will continue his work.”

President of Cuba, Miguel Dias Colonel, Posted several messages on his Twitter account in which he mentioned his legacy and the identity he had on the man who led the country for almost half a century. “They asked me when I met Fidel yesterday and he replied, ‘As far as I can remember, he was my boss many years later, but I have known him since I was a child and I love him‘. Now I try to follow in their footsteps. Goes with me“, Wrote.

He was also remembered as President. “In Fidel’s office at the Palace of the Revolution, it was as if he had left it on his last day. I try to imagine it in the midst of the fierce wars of many challenging years. It excites me, it excites me. And I continue to struggle. “Finally, Diaz Connell quoted his brother and former president Raul Castro:” Fidel Fidel, we all know that. Fidel is irreplaceable and people will continue his work when he is not physically present.. Although his views will always be there, it made it possible to elevate the fortress of dignity and justice that our country represents.

For his part, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, Collected a few words from Castro on his Twitter profile with an open reference to the country’s political news: “Revolution is the will of the absolute majority of the Cuban people, and it is almost impossible to resist.”. Rodriguez added that his “allegiance” to the Cuban revolution was “unshakable”, such as Fidel’s “example” and “dignity.”

“Fidel Forever”

This Thursday, various events were planned in Cuba to commemorate the death of the former leader Opening Ceremony of the Fidel Castro Center, A state center for the study and dissemination of his thought and work. Since Wednesday night, hundreds of students, led by Diaz Colonel, have gathered under heavy rain on the steps of the University of Havana to commemorate music, dance and the words “Commander”.

“It rained last night like it rained in Santa Clara on September 30, 1996. With only one announcement on the radio, the Plaza del Cay was overflowing with listeners. The feeling of my people makes me even more thrilled. Fidel forever. Cuba Lives “, he recalled this Thursday Dias Canal. On September 30, Castro, advertised by the Díaz Canel, hosted a grand one-hour event at the Plaza de la Revolutionary Ernesto Guevara, comparing the current president to attending a commemoration that lasted until Thursday morning.

During the ceremony, songs such as “Unicornio Azul” by singer-songwriter Silvio Rodrguez, or “I’ll give you another song” by Nelson Waltz were heard. The poem “El Gigante” by Humberto Arenal was also read, with the participation of Tansa Contemporania de Cuba. Moments of emotion were chanted by a crowd in the rain one evening with the song “Kabalkando Kon Fidel”.

"Red handkerchiefs", There is a group of young government officials in our America program, They called for a march on Thursday afternoon in honor of Fidel Castro. The mobilization planned to leave Quijote Park and move to Malegaon. This is exactly the style of governing the country that he has used in Russia, With white dress and rose.

They were told to wear white shirts and a flower over the dress that marked themselves with red scarves. They promised to launch a copy of the Granma boat that brought Castro and his supporters to Cuba in 1956.. This work was done by Alexis Leva, an artist known as “Kacho” on the island.

Leader of the Cuban revolution

Born in 1926, Fidel Castro led the revolution against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.Founded the successful socialist government in 1959, it still survives under the leadership of Diaz Colonel. That same year, Cuba nationalized private trade and industry, and expropriated US-owned land and companies. A few years later, The Cuban Revolution expanded health services and eliminated illiteracy in the country.

On January 3, 1961, the United States and Cuba severed diplomatic relations After that President John F. Kennedy sought to overthrow Castro by invading the Bay of Pigs, which was defeated by Cuban troops and later caused by a missile crisis delivered by the former Soviet Union. In retaliation, Kennedy imposed a trade siege on the Caribbean island in 1962, which continues to this day., And what it is Condemned on various occasions by the UN General Assembly.

After falling ill in 2006, Fidel Castro handed over power to his brother Raவ்l, now 90, and died on November 25, 2016. One month after his death, the Cuban parliament approved Act 123, which prohibits the use of his name. Organizations, squares, parks, alleys, streets and other public spaces, as well as any kind of decoration, recognition or honorary title. “ Its image is in the country in many ways.