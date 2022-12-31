Fireworks and people in the streets: The world gets 2023

Citizens ring in the New Year with fireworks and a countdown

Residents New Zealand One of the first in the world to celebrate the arrival 2023 with a show Fireworks Inside Auckland.

A fireworks display Sky tower Auckland’s 328-metre high is back after last year’s fireworks were canceled due to contrast concerns Corona Virus Omicron.

New Zealand’s Sky Tower marks the arrival of 2023

The 500 kg exhibition lasted for five minutes Pyrotechnics Launched from the tower along the Auckland Harbor Bridge.

While the inhabitants of the island Application FormIn the island nation KripatiLocated in South PacificFirst getters New yearand followed by citizens of the New Zealand territory Chatham Islands, Tonga and Samoa; and major cities New Zealand.

Fireworks explode over the Sky Tower in downtown Auckland as New Zealand’s New Year celebrations begin.

More than 6,500 people entered Kirimati Island (also known as Christmas Island) in Kiribati at 10:00 pm on 1 January on 31 December, 15 minutes before the Chatham Islands and an hour before the island nations of Tonga. and Samoa, the South Pacific and most of New Zealand.

Its capital, Auckland, will be the first major city in the world to ring in the New Year at 11:00 GMT on 31 December as celebrations return to normal after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbor during New Year’s Eve in Sydney, Australia

An hour later the New Year arrived Fiji, Tuvalu, Nauru and other islands and area of ​​Kiribati SukotkaSome of the major cities in the North-East of Russia Australia like Sydney, Melbourne or CanberraReceived at 13:00 GMT on 2023.

As in most countries, celebrations will resume with almost complete normality after the pandemic, with around a million spectators gathered. Sydney Harbour Watch fireworks in person.

People celebrate the arrival of 2023 in Oceania

After Japan and South KoreaThey followed a list of Southeast Asian countries that celebrated the arrival of the New Year by throwing back firecrackers without any restrictions.

Seoul, the capital of South Korea, welcomed 2023 with its traditional celebrations (REUTERS).

Although Burma, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam Having their new year on different dates, they celebrate New Year’s Eve According to the Gregorian calendar, especially in big cities.

In Bangkok People were able to enjoy fireworks over the Sao Praia River.

Fireworks for the New Year in Thailand

The Severe covid-19 outbreak Inside China That’s not an excuse for people not taking to the streets to celebrate the last day of 2022. WuhanWhere the virus originated, hundreds of people gathered and released their colorful balloons into the sky as they ushered in the New Year.

Thousands of colorful balloons are released into the sky during celebrations in Wuhan, China (REUTERS)

Hong KongAnd got the year with more colors, however, in this case, its spectacular fireworks caught the eyes of the world.

Hong Kong hosts a fireworks display at Victoria Harbor to celebrate the New Year (REUTERS)

In DubaiMajestic skyscrapers were the scene of the mega festivities, with projections on them and light effects around them, as crowds gathered early to witness the event.

The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, during New Year celebrations in Dubai (REUTERS)

IndiaThey celebrated the arrival of 2023 with crowds gathering around the iconic monument of India Gate in Mumbai, lit up with colored lights like the famous Rajpath Boulevard in New Delhi.

Celebrations in India (REUTERS)

Baghdad Y MosulTwo cities in Iraq ushered in the year in pure celebration, once again with a display of colored lights and fireworks.

Iraq receives 2023 (REUTERS)

People in Moscow They met in Red Square, near the Kremlin, to celebrate the end of the year, and instead of launching fireworks, they chose to throw some sparks.

Russians in Moscow celebrate with sparklers (REUTERS)

For Europe, in Edinburgh Despite the inclement weather with rain and low temperatures, people thronged the streets early in the morning. In ParisThe scene of thousands of people gathered at the Arc de Triomphe waiting anxiously is very similar.

Edinburgh looks ahead to streets in 2023 (REUTERS)

Celebrations in Paris (REUTERS)

(With information from Reuters and EFE)

