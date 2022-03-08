El ministro de Defense ucraniano acus a las fires rusas estar bombardeando el corroder humanitario abierto enter las ciodades Zaporizhzhia y Mariupolhave organized organizations of humanitarians with thousands of civils in the theater.

“Case del fuego violado. Las fuzas armadas rusas est bombing ahora el corroder humanitario de Zaporizhzhia a Mariupol. 8 camiones mis 30 autobus lists for all ayudas humanitarians and Mariupol for evacuar civiles de Zaporizhzhia “, tuiteó el portavoz del minio, Oleg Nikolenko.

Por su partie, el canciller Ukraniano, Dmytro Kuleba, afirmó que Russia “You are about 300 civils in Mariupolimpade the evacuaciin humanitaria pace a los acurdos with Cruz Roja “.

“Un niño murió de deshidratación ayer. Los krmenes guerra son parte la estrategia deliberate de rusia. Exodus a todos los estados a pedir publication a russia que deje salir a la gente “, tuiteó el ministro.

On the other hand, the organization’s defense of human rights Human Watch, denies that Mariupol has 200,000 residents who live in the 2nd floor of the house, where the rosades are located, You are currently browsing the archives for the Marketing Tips category.



“Los civiles de Mariupol is in atrapados a pesadilla helada y ridaJonathan Pedneault, one of Jonathan Pedneault’s Direct Directors, declares, “I’m always living in constant bombardment.”

“Las fuzasas rusas and uraniums deban dar los pasos necesarios para permit per los civiles dejar la ciudad and satisfy las necesidades mios ele ques qu quen”.