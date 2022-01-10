The grasslands in the valley of Belgrano and Bellegrini Avenue were burned this afternoon. The fire broke out very close to the Sunderland restaurant and his staff had to go outside with fire extinguishers, pipes and buckets. Two houses dangerous by fire were destroyed by fire. No injuries.

A Sunderland employee told the show 12 to 14 (Three) Fire It started at 12 noon, Look at the nearby ditch. The amount of dry grass caused it to spread quickly.

. Firefighters suppressed the burning grass in the valleys in front of the harbor

“We went out with firefighters, buckets and pipes. I could not control it, it was dry grass. “The woman pointed out.

Then came Firefighters And they cut off traffic, which at that time was usually quite high because it was one of the city’s gateways.