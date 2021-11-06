Find an intact slave room in the ruins of Pompeii

Pompey Provides a fascinating new image of everyday life with innovation Three beds made of ropes and wood With the obvious marks of the mats covering them, Bladder Yet next to those beds, all the space is occupied Tools, car wheel It was immediately out, and the saddle of horses and large amphorae were stacked.

At the gates of Pompeii, Civita Giuliana’s large suburban villa, stable slaves, perhaps a small family, still brings back the vivid past with toilets. It remains incredibly intact with all its bad stuff.

A kind of snapshot of the decision that ANSA was able to document in the preview of the archaeological discovery and it sheds light on the last moments of life. Rich Roman colony buried by lava from Vesuvius in 79 AD

EFE / Pompeii Archaeological Park

Awesome invention

“An exceptional discovery, because history is so rare to give details of this life,” explains the park’s director with interest. Archeology, Gabriel Zuchtriegel.

In Pompeii, it is customary to see the luxury of murals, the wonder of triclinums, the refined art of atriums and gardens. Here, instead, in a few square meters of this dark room, a few steps from the barn are prescribed for the proud. Horses The harsh reality of things strikes at the severity of his grief, like a stab in the stomach, of the boss.

“We have to be thankful for the specific dynamics of the eruption, the room remained intact until the pyroclastic leaps came, the portico remained standing and the labyrinth (pyroclastic fragments emitted by the volcano) stopped in front of the door,” he says. Director.

Random environment

It is, therefore, a miraculous environment desecrated only by waves of tomb robbers searching for other treasures. The gaps they left in the wall before the Torre Annunziata Procuratorate began the excavation with the aim of stopping the destruction and bringing it to light now, are a reminder of the wounds inflicted on the history of this imposed suburban estate.

Archaeological excavations in northern Pompeii (southern Italy), Vesuvius .EFE

Even slave beds, remodeled with impressive precision from plaster casts, sadly bear the marks of that harsh path. “But we are thinking about integrating the gaps,” Zuchtriegel expects.

In the room, three cribs are arranged in the shape of a ponytail and are of different sizes, smaller than one meter and not more than forty, intended for a child, details director.

The look is an essential furniture, very simple, “A kind of folding beds,” he says. However, it is intelligently built, with a modular structure that will allow the bed to be longer or shorter depending on the height of the occupants. No cushions, A piece of cloth stretched over a network of ropes, the plaster brought to light with impressive precision.

It has nothing to do with men’s beds, always equipped with a table and soft mattress. The walls are bare, colorless, and store a tall white paint under a small window where a lamp will hang. “It probably helped to amplify the glow caused by the fire,” Zuchtriegel speculates.

Excavations in the town of Civita Giuliana uncovered a small room with three beds, a urinal and a wooden chest. (Photo Guide / Bombay Archaeological Park / AFP)

There is a kind of basket under a bed, perhaps for some personal effect, and then a small jug. “Who knows, maybe there was water in it at night, moreover, it will be found in the laboratory, when analyzing all the jugs, amber and vases stacked next to the beds, to understand what is in them,” explains archaeologist Luvana Toniolo.

Several working elements should be mentioned separately: the large rudder of the cart is on the child’s bed, which is made of wood, but the plaster has formed a colorful patch and you can see the rope reappearing on one side of the fork.

On the other hand, in the center of the room, there are metal corners in a large box where the saddle of the horses is placed and covered with a piece of cloth.

Zuchtriegel emphasizes that this is a unique context and that “it is associated with discomfort, dangerous situations that we can identify with”. Massimo Osanna, director general of museums, insists that the reason for continuing the excavations is to “explore the whole city.”

The “slave room” is best preserved for slaves who worked at Villa Civita Giuliana in Pompeii (Photo Guide / Pompeii Archaeological Park / AFP)

These are those gaps They may have belonged to a general, perhaps a high magistrate, to the city of Sauro Bertado., As someone already calls it, is comparable in size and wealth to Villa de Mystery, luxury residential area, large terraces overlooking the bay and an important manufacturing area.

Excavations have already uncovered some very interesting things from the barn with huge horses (with ornaments) to the marvelous ceremonial chariot, the room decorated with flowers holding the little mummy, perhaps even one of the owners’ daughters. The bodies of the two who escaped. Who died on the steps of the house.

“The goal is to open it to the public,” Zuchtriegel said.

The grave robber, located just above the Roman villa, was convicted and the park began to expropriate the land used to continue the excavation.

“It will take more time to complete, but it’s worth it,” the director concludes.

