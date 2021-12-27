Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in northeastern Brazil today, with at least 18 people dead and at least 47 cities under emergency

Brasilia – authorities Condition Brazilian Bahia announced At least 18 people have been killed and 286 injured in floods caused by heavy rains since early November. Today it could get even worse as two dams broke.

About 4,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since November, when rains hit 72 cities in 37 municipalities in the northeast of the country. That is what the Bahian government estimates According to local media, the total number of victims is about 400,000 Or Globe.

This aerial shot shows the flooding caused by the heavy rains that fell on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Brazil, in the southern city of Bahia in the city of Idapetinga. (AP Photo / Manuella Luana)

On December 23, 24 and 25 there were six municipalities that were hit by severe flooding and landslides due to six floods and continuous rains.

“At this time, we are working to save people and rescue people from the roofs of houses by boatsBahia Governor Rui Costa announced the visit to the affected area on Sunday.

The officer began the task of assisting in the distribution of food, mattresses and clothing among the people affected by the storm, at the same time by the order signed this Sunday A further 25 entered Saturday, with 47 cities listed under the state of emergency.

“With an emergency order, mayors can easily access resources for relief efforts and provide assistance to the homeless”, He explained Or Globe.

Flood-damaged furniture in front of houses in Itapettinga, Brazil, Bahia. [e]Manuella Luana – xh

Central and state forces, in collaboration with other states such as Minas Gerais, Espirito Santo or Sao Paulo, formed a joint operation today with personnel, equipment and helicopters to help thousands of people affected by the floods after the river overflowed.

A tense situation prevailed due to heavy rains in the last few hours.

“We have 37 cities with different communities underwaterThe governor also flew over the affected areas of southern Bahia on Sunday morning, he added.

“This is a great tragedy. I do not remember anything happening in this ratio in Bahia’s recent history. The number of houses, streets and cities submerged in water is truly staggering, ”he told the newspaper. S. Fola from Palo.

Until Friday, count More than 11,000 people were displaced and nearly 4,200 needed shelter According to the latest balance of Bahia (Sudek) security and civil defense oversight, from officers after leaving their homes. People were evacuated to safer areas by air, lorries and boats.

Image of houses affected by floods caused by heavy rains on December 26, 2021 in Idapetinga, Bahia, Brazil. Heavy rains on Saturday caused flooding in various parts of the city of Idapettinga, causing the Catolo River to flood. [e]Manuella Luana – xh

One of the major rivers in the region, the River Falls, Climbing more than ten meters, fearing that the bridges crossing it will collapse due to the high level of water stagnant in the construction.

Neighboring states such as San Pablo, Maranhவோo, Minas Gerais, Espirido Santo, Rio Grande del Norde, Sergio or Paraba have sent aircraft and fire brigades to assist in the rescue effort.

San Pablo dispatched about 20 people, including firefighters and agents from the Military Police’s Aviation Command. “Help rescue and search for victims of heavy rains in southern Bahia,” the state fire department said on Twitter.

When, Two dams collapsed in the area this Sunday, threatening to worsen the damage caused by the floods and forcing people already affected by the devastating storms to leave their homes.

One of the affected dams was at Itambe, while the small one on the border between Anagé and Vitoria de Conquista broke without causing major damage.

The municipal governments of Jujiaf and Idambe posted messages on social media urging their people to leave these unsafe areas.

“Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in at least three places. All citizens must leave the banks of the Veruga River immediately, ”the message was posted on the social networking site Instagram.

On December 26, 2021, people waited for the floodwaters to recede on a flood-ravaged street in Edapetinga, Brazil, in the province of Bahia. [e]Manuella Luana – xh

Although details of the incident are limited, there were no reports of deaths or injuries or major damage at the time.

Ministry of Environment (SEMA), which conducts studies with the Institute of Environment and Water Resources (INIMA). Some dams were reported to have been advised to “intervene” to “mitigate future problems”, but did not provide further details. Or Globe.

Idambe is an agricultural area in southern Bahia, located 200 km inland from the coastal city of Ilhias.

In the capital of the state of Salvador, Meteorological officials said December’s rainfall was six times higher than average.

It is expected to continue to rain for another week, causing panic among officials and the public.

AP and AFP agencies and newspaper O Globo / GDA