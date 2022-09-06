England: Liz Truss officially sworn in as Prime Minister | After meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle

After receiving a formal commission from Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Curator Liz Truss is officially sworn in as Britain’s new Prime Minister. Boris Johnson’s successor is the third woman to hold the post, after fellow Conservatives Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Hope won the primary elections held in August Choosing its new leader within the Conservative Party, he automatically assumes leadership of the administration thanks to his parliamentary majority.

His inauguration took place this morning before the Queen of England, who asked him to be formally installed A new government. Truss then returned to the capital, where he delivered his first speech as prime minister at the black doors of Downing Street before forming his new executive.

In the text, The president talked about tax cuts and reining in energy prices as the war in Ukraine unsettles Europe, improving public works and strengthening the health system. “As your Prime Minister, I am confident that together we can weather the storm, rebuild our economy and become the wonderful modern Britain that I know we can be. I will take steps every day to fulfill it,” he said.The Prime Minister tweeted.

Truss will lead his first cabinet this Wednesday and will face Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer in the House of Commons, who he accused on Monday of not being on the side of working people suffocated by inflation. More than ten percent.

With only 172,000 members of the Conservative Party elected in the referendum in a country of 67 million people, many polls show that the majority of Britons do not trust the Trudeau’s ability to meet the challenge of the crisis.. Johnson, on the other hand, continues to be popular among the Conservative base despite scandals ranging from “partygate” (parties held in Downing Street during the lockdown) to allegations of cronyism.

Britain’s culture minister Nadine Dorries resigned on Tuesday, hours before the prime minister took office, joining British home secretary Priti Patel.He announced this Monday that he would be stepping down from the executive following the victory of the Conservative candidate.